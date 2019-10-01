Luke Ayling: Leeds United defender signs new four-year contract at Elland Road

Luke Ayling has yet to make an appearance for Leeds this season due to injury

Leeds United full-back Luke Ayling has signed a new four-year contract with the Championship club.

The 28-year-old has made more than 100 appearances since joining from Bristol City in August 2016.

Ayling hopes to return from injury to feature for the first time this season when Leeds host West Brom on Tuesday.

He becomes the fourth Leeds player to commit his long-term future to the club following new deals for Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas and Kalvin Phillips.