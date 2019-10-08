Yeovil Town v Woking
-
- From the section Conference
Match details to follow.
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Halifax
|15
|10
|1
|4
|26
|14
|12
|31
|2
|Bromley
|15
|8
|5
|2
|24
|18
|6
|29
|3
|Yeovil
|15
|9
|1
|5
|25
|16
|9
|28
|4
|Woking
|15
|7
|5
|3
|23
|15
|8
|26
|5
|Barrow
|15
|8
|1
|6
|26
|19
|7
|25
|6
|Barnet
|15
|6
|6
|3
|21
|17
|4
|24
|7
|Dag & Red
|15
|6
|6
|3
|19
|16
|3
|24
|8
|Dover
|15
|7
|3
|5
|21
|19
|2
|24
|9
|Torquay
|15
|6
|4
|5
|25
|22
|3
|22
|10
|Harrogate
|15
|6
|4
|5
|19
|17
|2
|22
|11
|Boreham Wood
|15
|6
|3
|6
|23
|17
|6
|21
|12
|Solihull Moors
|15
|6
|3
|6
|22
|17
|5
|21
|13
|Notts County
|15
|5
|6
|4
|22
|17
|5
|21
|14
|Eastleigh
|15
|5
|5
|5
|17
|19
|-2
|20
|15
|Hartlepool
|15
|5
|5
|5
|19
|22
|-3
|20
|16
|Maidenhead United
|15
|5
|3
|7
|18
|16
|2
|18
|17
|Stockport
|15
|5
|3
|7
|15
|24
|-9
|18
|18
|Sutton United
|15
|3
|7
|5
|16
|18
|-2
|16
|19
|Fylde
|15
|4
|4
|7
|19
|29
|-10
|16
|20
|Wrexham
|15
|3
|6
|6
|19
|24
|-5
|15
|21
|Aldershot
|15
|4
|3
|8
|13
|20
|-7
|15
|22
|Chesterfield
|15
|2
|6
|7
|18
|27
|-9
|12
|23
|Chorley
|15
|1
|8
|6
|12
|27
|-15
|11
|24
|Ebbsfleet
|15
|2
|4
|9
|16
|28
|-12
|10