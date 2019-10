Dean Keates spent over a year in charge of hometown club Walsall before leaving in April 2019

Dean Keates' second spell in charge of Wrexham begins at home against Harrogate Town in the National League om Tuesday.

Keates takes over a side who are 20th in the table and just above the bottom four on goal difference.

Captain Shaun Pearson is available after serving a one-match suspension in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Woking.

Harrogate, 10th in the table, have won their last three consecutive games and are unbeaten in five.