Irish Premiership: Brilliant Bastien, clashing kits and the other 'Joe the Goal' - five things we noticed

Bastien Hery was superb as Linfield hammered Glenavon 7-0 at Windsor Park

Six games, 24 goals and a host of talking points.

BBC Sport NI pick out five main takeaways from another gripping weekend of Irish Premiership action.

Brilliant Bastien and Super Shayne

Media playback is not supported on this device Quick-fire Lavery treble helps Blues hammer Glenavon

Perhaps the only positive Gary Hamilton can draw from Linfield's seven-goal destruction of Glenavon is that his Lurgan Blues almost certainly won't be the last side on the wrong end of a scoreline like that at Windsor Park this season.

Glenavon have had their troubles this season, but there aren't many defences in the division equipped to stop Shayne Lavery and Bastien Hery when they're in that sort of mood.

Hat-trick hero Lavery may have stolen the headlines, but Hery enjoyed arguably his most productive afternoon since joining the Blues from Waterford in July, acting as chief stringpuller as the champions tore through their visitors from the first whistle.

Deployed just behind Lavery - and with Stephen Fallon and Jamie Mulgrew providing protection in deeper roles - Hery was irresistible, playing a major role in Linfield's second and third goals before scoring the fourth with an instinctive outside-of-the-boot finish.

Blues boss David Healy changed the training structure last week, switching Thursday night's usual training session to Friday. The aim was to, in Healy's words, make sure the players 'were ready to go' against Glenavon.

It certainly did the trick. His side were purring on Saturday. Not bad timing, either, with Crusaders to come on Friday.

Clash of the Kits: the sequel nobody asked for

Media playback is not supported on this device Bannsiders lose ground on Crues after Larne stalemate

It wasn't quite to the extreme of Paris-Saint Germain and Real Madrid in the Champions League, but Larne's trip to Coleraine was notable for a clash of kits.

Larne's all red kit works perfectly well against the Bannsiders' traditional blue and white attire, but the Inver Park side walked out of the tunnel in their away purple strip.

To make matters worse, Chris Johns was also wearing a purple kit, which delayed kick-off by several minutes as the Coleraine stopper was forced to change into a fluorescent yellow top.

We know Larne like to wear their away strip - in fact, they lifted the Championship title wearing it at home last season - but Saturday's kit clash seemed rather unnecessary, and it certainly wasn't worth the wait as the sides played out a goalless draw on the north coast.

The joys of modern football, eh.

Gritty Sky Blues keep grinding out results

Media playback is not supported on this device Ballymena come from behind to beat Cliftonville

Ballymena United may not be attracting quite as many plaudits as last season, but a quick look at the table will tell you how they've enjoyed a quietly satisfying start to the season.

After their come-from-behind 2-1 win over Cliftonville on Saturday, David Jeffrey's side lie fifth with 14 points from eight games.

Ballymena haven't always been at their brilliant best this season, but as the Reds discovered at the weekend, they simply don't know when they're beaten.

After going behind to a well-worked Ruaidhri Donnelly opener, Ballymena came out stronger in the second half and found their equaliser through Andy McGrory's fourth goal of the season.

The winner may have arrived in fortuitous fashion - going in off Conor McDermott - but Ballymena's ability to find three points even when they're not quite at their best bodes well for the future, especially with star striker Adam Lecky set to return from injury.

Clarke finding best form at perfect time

Media playback is not supported on this device Crues put Glens to the sword to go five clear

Paul Heatley, Jamie McGonigle, Jordan Owens. This Crusaders side is chock full of matchwinners, but Ross Clarke is playing like a man determined not to be outdone at Seaview.

The winger, who joined the Crues from Linfield in 2018, was outstanding in the 5-2 win over Glentoran on Saturday, grabbing a goal and two assists to help the Shore Road men extend their lead at the summit.

It didn't quite work out for Clarke at Linfield, but he's been impossible to ignore in the red and black of the north Belfast men. Crues boss Stephen Baxter has certainly noticed the 26-year-old's contributions.

"I thought Clarke was outstanding today," said Baxter following Saturday's win over the Glens.

"It was stunning - you have to applaud when you see the quality that stands out above the others."

With former employers Linfield visiting Seaview on Friday night, Clarke has found his best form at the perfect time.

The other 'Joe the Goal'

Media playback is not supported on this device Stute beat Warrenpoint in basement battle

Joe Gormley will always be the Irish Premiership's 'Joe the Goal' - of that there is no doubt.

However, we'd be remiss if we failed to recognise the other Joe scoring a lot of goals. We're talking about Institute's Joe McCready, of course.

The 29-year-old has risen admirably to the task of providing 'Stute's goals since Michael McCrudden's departure to Derry City, scoring five of their seven so far this season.

He was inspirational on Saturday, too, as his double lifted the north west side to a crucial 3-1 win over Warrenpoint Town at Milltown.

McCready found the net twice and shone in attack throughout a hard-fought win over bottom-placed 'Point.

Sean Connor has a tough task ahead of him at 'Stute, but if he can keep McCready fit and firing, they'll be confident of extending their stay in the top tier for another season.