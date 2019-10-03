Irish Premiership: Crusaders-Linfield clash 'isn't make or break' - Baxter

Midfielders Jamie Mulgrew and Philip Lowry are likely to be influential figures for their clubs

Irish Premiership Date: Friday, 4 October Kick-offs: 19:45 BST Coverage: Crusaders v Linfield live on BBC Two NI and the BBC Sport website, plus text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter says his club's first game of the season against Linfield at Seaview on Friday "will not make or break anything".

The two sides have won the last five Irish League titles between them and are expected to contend strongly again for the Gibson Cup this time round.

"The match will give a wee measure of where both teams are at," said Baxter.

"You're looking to pick up points to help you towards the title but a win isn't going to win you the title."

League leaders Crusaders, Premiership champions in 2015, 2016 and 2018, enjoy a seven-point lead over fourth-placed defending champions Linfield, who have three matches in hand.

Baxter says that the games between the Belfast teams have become "very, very special" in recent years.

"In the early stages of my managerial career we were getting thumped by Linfield - we suffered some heavy defeats - but we've come to the party in the last five or six years and given them a game.

"They set the benchmark in our country - they are a fantastic football club but we have worked incredibly hard ourselves the last couple of years to get close to them and win those titles ourselves.

"We deserve a lot of credit for pushing ourselves into that position to challenge them."

Crusaders' David Cushley in action against Linfield's Jimmy Callacher

Linfield manager David Healy is similarly complimentary about the north Belfast side and the job done by Crues boss Baxter.

"I have huge admiration for the job that Stephen and his staff have done. They've been the team to chase over the last couple of years," said Healy.

"I always say 'if you finish above Crusaders you have a good chance of winning the league' and I believe the same applies this season."

Elsewhere on Friday night Glentoran and Cliftonville meet at the Oval as they bid to bounce back from defeats by Crusaders and Ballymena United respectively in their last top-flight outings.

Larne 'going in the right direction'

Larne entertain Glenavon in another tasty-looking encounter at Inver Park. with Larne boss Tiernan Lynch unsure what response to expect from the Lurgan Blues following their 7-0 hammering by Linfield on Saturday.

"A result like Glenavon had at Linfield can go for you or against you. They can bounce back or they can be a little bit flat. You just don't know," argued Lynch.

"Knowing Gary [Hamilton, Glenavon manager] they'll come out fighting but we need to concentrate on ourselves and what we need to do.

"The last two weeks have been a little bit frustrating, with goal-less draws against Coleraine and Dungannon, as we feel we could and should have got more out of both games.

"But we're going in the right direction, with three clean sheets in a row, and hopefully we can get David McDaid back and start scoring goals again."

'No divine right' to high finish

Hamilton's outfit finished third last season but are struggling in ninth spot this season with just two wins and a draw from eight games.

"We've been good over the last few seasons and we have kept the same squad but the difficulty for us is everybody else has improved," said the Glenavon boss.

"There are a lot of good sides in the league and we don't have any divine right, nor has anyone else, of being in a better position.

"We have to work hard, earn that right, and try and get ourselves back to where we were."