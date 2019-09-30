Caf looks into why Zamalek's Champions League match with Generation Foot was not played

The Confederation of African Football says it is "closely following the situation" after the Champions League match between Zamalek and Generation Foot was not played.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) says it is investigating why the African Champions League match between Zamalek and Senegal's Generation Foot, scheduled for Egypt at the weekend, was not played.

Zamalek were scheduled to meet Generation Foot in Cairo on Saturday in the second leg of their last-32 tie with Generation Foot holding a 2-1 aggregate lead.

Zamalek decided last Friday to move the match to Sunday in Alexandria, citing "security reasons".

Generation turned up on Saturday at the original match venue where they could not enter the stadium and did not go to the new venue on Sunday.

Zamalek pitched up at the Alexandria stadium the following day and the referee waited 15 minutes after the kick-off time before calling off the match.

Caf confirmed it "has been closely following the situation" and that "updates will be issued in due time."

Whichever club wins the disputed tie will join 15 others in the group-phase draw on 9 October.

The losers drop to the second-tier African Confederation Cup.