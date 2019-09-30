Senegal coach Aliou Cisse rings the changes for Brazil friendly

Aliou Cisse's Senegal finished as runners-up to Algeria at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Aliou Cisse has brought six players into the Senegal squad for next month's friendly against Brazil in Singapore.

The coach has recalled Europe-based sextet of Pape Djibril Diaw, Racine Coly, Sidy Sarr, Mamadou Loum Ndiaye, Famara Diédhiou and Habib Diallo for the first ever clash between both nations on 10 October.

Cisse has omitted six experienced internationals from the squad that lost the Africa Cup of Nations final to Algeria in July.

Youssouf Sabaly, Moussa Konaté, Pape Abou Cissé, Henri Saivet, Alfred Ndiaye and Mbaye Diagne have all been left out.

"The choice of this 23-man squad is to prepare for the future, while keeping a core balance of the team," Cisse said.

"Our ambition is to win but the major satisfaction that matters the most is that Senegal will play against a top ranked nation, and the players will compete against quality players."

Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly lead a cast of established notable stars including France-based Idrissa Gana Gueye and Watford's Ismaila Sarr.

It will be the Teranga Lions' first game since losing the Nations Cup final to Algeria in Egypt.

The game is a build-up match for the continent's top-ranked side as they prepare for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign beginning in November. Senegal will feature in Group I alongside Congo Brazzaville, Guinea-Bissau and eSwatini.

Senegal 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Abdoulaye Diallo (Genclerbirligi, Turkey), Amigo Alfred J. Gomis (Dijon, France), Edouard Mendy (Stades Rennes, France)

Defenders: Moussa Wagué (FC Barcelona, Spain), Lamine Gassama (Goztepe, Turkey), Salif Sané (Schalke, Germany), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli, Italy), Pape Djibril Diaw Djibril Diaw (Caen, France), Saliou Ciss (Nancy, France), Racine Coly (Nice, France)

Midfielders: Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace, England), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Krépin Diatta (Club Brugge, Belgium), Badou Ndiaye (Galatasaray, Turkey), Mamadou Loum Ndiaye (Porto, Portugal), Sidy Sarr (Nimes, France)

Forwards: Famara Diédhiou (Bristol City, England), Ismaïla Sarr (Watford, England), Keita Baldé Diao (Monaco, France), Sada Thioub (Angers, France), Sadio Mané (Liverpool, England), Habib Diallo (Metz, France), M'Baye Niang (Rennes, France)