Wales legend Gerald Davies elected WRU president

Gerald Davies scored 20 tries in 46 games for Wales

Gerald Davies has been elected president of the Welsh Rugby Union with Liza Burgess becoming the union's first female national council member.

Davies, who played 46 times for Wales and in five British and Irish Lions Tests, takes over from Dennis Gethin who had held the post for 12 years.

He beat two other ex-Lions - Terry Cobner and Tom David - in a vote of member clubs.

Burgess played 93 times for Wales and has coached the women's Barbarians.

She could become the first female member of the WRU board if she wins a vote for a vacant WRU Director's post at the end of November.

Davies, 74, is a world legend of the game, winning three grand slams between 1971 and 1978 and helping the Lions secure their only series win against New Zealand in 1971 - scoring 23 international tries in the process.

He will serve a maximum three year term in the ambassadorial role.

"It's a wonderful honour to have been asked to represent our national game as president," he said.

"It has been my greatest honour to have played international rugby for Wales, but it really is the pinnacle of my lifetime in rugby to receive this honour at such a wonderful time for our national sport.

"We are making magnificent progress not just on the pitch but also our progressive union is doing great things off it, and I'm particularly delighted to hear the news about Liza Burgess joining the Council and increasing female representation within our governance."

Davies will take up his post after the union's annual meeting in November.