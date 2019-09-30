Swansea City mentality key to success at Charlton, says boss Steve Cooper

Steve Cooper has been unhappy with some decisions against his Swansea team

Steve Cooper believes Swansea City's mentality will be key as he takes on a manager who might have landed his job.

Swansea's Championship trip to Charlton Athletic on Wednesday will see Cooper pit his wits against Lee Bowyer.

Bowyer was a contender to take over at the Liberty Stadium before Cooper's appointment in June - and the Swans head coach has been impressed by his counterpart's work.

"I have a lot of respect for the job he has done," Cooper said.

"Charlton's obviously a club that means a lot to him because he started his playing career there.

"To get promotion in his first job and then carry on, he is obviously doing some good things. He has got everybody behind him.

"As much as we want to be an attractive team, we want to make sure we have got a good mentality as well and that we can rise to the challenges we come up against. Wednesday night will be one of those."

With his contract up, Bowyer had seemed set to leave Charlton in the summer despite guiding the London club to victory in May's League One play-off final.

He was on Swansea's shortlist alongside the likes Michael Appleton, John Eustace and Cameron Toshack but lost out to Cooper in the race to succeed Graham Potter.

Lee Bowyer made one appearance for England in a 16-year playing career

Bowyer eventually signed a new one-year deal at the Valley and has guided Charlton to sixth in the early season Championship table.

Swansea were set to go top last Saturday until a 90th-minute goal from Andy Yiadom saw them drop two points at home to Reading.

Cooper feels his team must learn a lesson from the 1-1 draw with the Royals.

"For half an hour we were as good as we have been," he said. "We scored early and could have got a couple more.

"That's one thing to look at - when you are on top you want to capitalise."

Cooper, who has been left frustrated by refereeing decisions in Swansea's last two league games, reckons VAR will soon be introduced in English football's second tier.

"I am sure in the future it will come because the Championship is such a big and important league, otherwise it's always going to be a talking point," he said.

"If it had been in (already), there are a few decisions which would have been overruled and changed for us."