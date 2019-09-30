Times when sporting teams colours caused confusion

When Cardiff Met University turned up to play Cefn Druids in a Cymru Premier League match, faces were left as red as both teams shirts.

The game had to be been postponed because Druids travelled with their red away kit, failing to take into account that the hosts' home strip is also a dark red colour.

Which got us thinking about other colour clashes in sport, and Cymru Premier teams aren't the first to be left seeing red.

Red is the colour

Scarlets versus Maroons - Besiktas v Manchester City in 2012

How many shades of red are there?

Is crimson the same as scarlet or maroon different from vermillion? And what is magenta?

These were valid questions when Manchester City (normally resplendent in light blue) faced Besiktas in Austria in 2012.

It was only a pre-season friendly, but a headache for those watching or officiating as the Turkish side's all red kit made identification an issue.

Result? A 2-0 win for City and the colour red left to their neighbours in Manchester.

The invisible team-mates

Ryan Giggs (left) challenges Southampton's Matt Le Tissier but wonders where his team-mates are.

Which brings us to not so much a colour clash as a cautionary tale about choosing your change kit carefully.

April 13, 1996 was the date when Manchester United - chasing a Premier League and FA Cup double - turned up at Southampton in grey and promptly lost their way.

Well, according to manager Alex Ferguson they lost the ability to see each other in their second kit as the relegation-threatened Saints marched into a 3-0 lead.

The Red Devils turned out for the second half in their third-choice blue and white kit and pulled a goal back through Ryan Giggs, but the 3-1 defeat could have been a mortal blow to their title chances.

Instead, wins against Leeds, Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest saw United prove that you could win things with kids, provided they could see each other.

We're the ones in stripes

Stripes are always in fashion in Milan

Inter v AC Milan is one of Europe's greatest sporting rivalries.

The great Milan adversaries share a ground, the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium which is universally known as the San Siro.

They also like to play in stripes - blue and black in the case of Inter and red and black for AC Milan.

It's the black that is the problem for fans and commentators, making both sets of players appear very dark.

And it's important to know this season's colour when bragging rights are at stake in the fashion capital of Europe.

Singing the Blues

Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday both wore blue for an EFL Cup tie in February 2019

Both teams were left with the blues, and a bit bemused when Millwall took on Sheffield Wednesday in an EFL cup match at the Den.

Wednesday had travelled with their yellow away strip but referee Tim Robinson thought a navy stripe on the sleeves would clash.

Fortunately the visitors had also brought their blue and white striped home kit, and managers Steve Bruce (Wednesday) and Neil Harris (Millwall) though baffled by the decision admitted the players didn't have a problem during the game.

It's all the same in black and white

And in the green and white stripes of France, it is Michel Platini (l)!

When Barnsley travelled to Crystal Palace in 2013 referee Keith Stroud decided their blue and black away kit clashed with the home side.

So they ended up playing in Palace's away kit.

With both side's wearing the same badge perhaps it was no surprise the game ended in a a 0-0 draw.

Going back in time the limitations of black and white television led to unexpected changes.

At The Fifa World Cup in 1978 the red of Hungary and the blue of France were too similar in black and white, so Hungary wore white and France borrowed a local team's kit of green and white stripes.

One final thought. Maroon versus Scarlet may not have been acceptable for a Cymru Premier football match. An almost identical colour clash proved no problem at all for Wales' national rugby team facing Georgia at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.