Women's Champions League: Glasgow drawn against Brondby in last 16

Glasgow City will face Danish side Brondby after avoiding the major sides in the draw for the Women's Champions League last 16.

The Scottish champions were one of the unseeded sides in Monday's draw, with Brondby the lowest ranked side among the seeds.

