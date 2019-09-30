'He'd be on my party guestlist' - Warren Feeney praises retired former NI room-mate Gareth McAuley

Feeney and McAuley during a Northern Ireland training session with David Healy

Warren Feeney has said he cannot speak highly enough of his former Northern Ireland room-mate Gareth McAuley.

The Ards manager was full of praise for the former West Brom and Leicester defender after he announced his retirement from football on Monday.

The pair first met when they played together for the Linfield youth team and Feeney said McAuley never changed despite the success he enjoyed.

"Gareth and I will be friends for life," said the former Cardiff striker.

"After our time at Linfield I met him again while I was at Stockport and Sammy McIlroy brought him over for a week's trial - I looked after Gareth for the week.

"We then roomed together on Northern Ireland trips for years and we had so many laughs. He's good fun and would certainly be on my dinner party guestlist if I had five people to invite.

"We used to play all sorts of silly games that you probably wouldn't get away with now, but it helped us develop a great friendship - we speak on the phone all the time.

"He has never changed from the lad I met back when we were teenagers. I spoke to him this morning after he made the announcement and he was his usual, laid-back self."

McAuley scored nine times in 80 appearances for Northern Ireland

McAuley's retirement brings an end to a 23-year football career which started in the Irish League with Crusaders and Coleraine, before he earned a move into full-time football with Lincoln City in 2004.

He then had spells with Leicester City and Ipswich Town before moving to West Bromwich Albion in 2011, going on to play in the Premier League for the first time during seven seasons at The Hawthorns.

McAuley, who scored nine goals in 80 appearances for Northern Ireland, ended his career by spending last season at Rangers.

"He's had an absolutely fantastic career and played for some great clubs, but I actually think he was under-rated," Feeney continued.

"He got a lot of praise for his size and strength in the air, and rightly so, but he was a lot quicker than many people gave him credit for. He was very quick over the first yard especially.

"He had such a big stride and knew how to be cute if he was playing against a quick striker. He was tough as well and would put the foot in - he certainly kicked me plenty of times in training.

"And, of course, he was such a major threat from attacking set-pieces and scored some really important goals."

One of the those goals was perhaps the highlight of McAuley's career, when he scored the opening goal in Northern Ireland's 2-0 win over Ukraine in the Euro 2016 finals in Lyon.

"I was in a bar in Wales watching that match and I was so proud of seeing my big mate scoring such an iconic header. It's fair to say the whole bar knew I was supporting Northern Ireland."

Having gone into coaching and management himself after his playing career was over, former Swansea and Bournemouth striker Feeney would encourage McAuley to do the same.

"I think it would definitely be for him. He has played at the highest level and been in a lot of top dressing rooms. I can't see any reason why he shouldn't get into the coaching side."