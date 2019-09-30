Johnny McKinstry: Lisburn man makes history by becoming new manager of Uganda

McKinstry was 27 when he was named Sierra Leone manager

Johnny McKinstry has been appointed as the new head coach of Uganda, becoming the first Northern Irishman to take charge of three national sides.

The Lisburn man, 34, had been manager of Bangladesh Premier League team Saif Sporting Club, having previously led Rwanda and Sierra Leone.

McKinstry has signed a three-year contract with Uganda, who are currently 80th in the Fifa world rankings.

"I'm excited to work with an excellent group of players," McKinstry said.

"Together we will work to raise the level of performances and secure results.

"My objective will be to take the best of what is already there and combine it with both new talent and new working practices to improve performance.

"With effort and application we can maximise both individual and team potential in the months and years ahead."

McKinstry takes over from Frenchman Sebastien Desabre, who left the position in July for Egypt's Pyramids FC after guiding Uganda to the last 16 of the 2019 Afcon finals.

Whilst in charge of Sierra Leone, McKinstry was the youngest international manager in the world at 27, and led the team into the top 50 of the Fifa world rankings.