Gareth McAuley: Northern Ireland defender retires from football

McAuley scored the opening goal in Northern Ireland's 2-0 win over Ukraine at the Euros

Northern Ireland defender Gareth McAuley has announced his retirement from football after 23 years in the game.

The former Leicester, West Brom and Rangers centre-half won 80 international caps, scoring nine goals.

McAuley, 39, began his career in the Irish League with Crusaders and spent his last season at Rangers in 2018-19.

"I knew last season was going to be my 23rd and final year as a player," McAuley said in a statement.

"I know I'm hanging my boots up for the final time at the right time."

He added: "I pride myself on getting everything possible out of my career and I'm proud to have played with - and against - some of the best players in Northern Ireland, England and Scotland, as well as representing my country for 14 years.

"I enjoyed every second I wore the Northern Ireland shirt and will be forever thankful for the support I was given."

McAuley's best moment in a Northern Ireland shirt came when he scored the first goal in his country's 2-0 win over Ukraine at the Euro 2016 finals in France.

His back-post header from an Oliver Norwood free-kick in Lyon helped Michael O'Neill's side go on to qualify for the knock-out stages in what was their first major finals in 30 years.

After three years in the youth and reserve ranks at Linfield, the Larne-born defender joined Belfast rivals Crusaders before moving on to Coleraine.

He won an Irish Cup with the Bannsiders and in 2004 earned a move into full-time football with Lincoln City.

His career continued to rise when Leicester City signed him in 2006 and he joined Ipswich Town two years later before signing for West Bromwich Albion in 2011.

He made 203 appearances during seven years at the Baggies, scoring 15 goals, before finishing his career at Rangers, the club he supported as a boy.

"It's been a dream, a privilege and an honour to represent so many great clubs and work under managers and coaches who helped mould my career," McAuley continued.