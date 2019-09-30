Lukasz Fabianski: West Ham goalkeeper out for two months with hip injury

Lukasz Fabianski joined West Ham for £7m from Swansea in 2018

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has been ruled out for at least two months with a torn hip muscle.

The Pole, 34, suffered the injury taking a goal-kick during West Ham's 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday and was substituted in the 34th minute.

He was the Hammers' player of the season for 2018-19 and started all 38 league games.

Roberto Jimenez, 33, replaced Fabianski at Bournemouth for his league debut, having signed for free in May.

West Ham's only other senior goalkeeper is David Martin, 33, who joined on a free transfer from Millwall in the summer but is yet to play for the club.

West Ham are currently fourth in the Premier League and have not lost since defeat by Manchester City on the opening day.