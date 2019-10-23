Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by David Hovorka.
Slavia Prague v Barcelona
Line-ups
Slavia Prague
- 1Kolar
- 5Coufal
- 15Kudela
- 2Hovorka
- 18Boril
- 23Sevcik
- 22Soucek
- 7Stanciu
- 12Zeleny
- 28Masopust
- 9Olayinka
Substitutes
- 3Holes
- 10Husbauer
- 11Tecl
- 14Van Buren
- 21Skoda
- 25Frydrych
- 31Kovar
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 3Piqué
- 15Lenglet
- 18Alba
- 21de Jong
- 5Busquets
- 8Arthur
- 10Messi
- 9Suárez
- 17Griezmann
Substitutes
- 4Rakitic
- 6Todibo
- 11Dembélé
- 13Murara Neto
- 22Vidal
- 24Firpo
- 31Fati
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt missed. Petr Sevcik (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jan Boril.
Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).
Jan Boril (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jaroslav Zeleny (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jan Boril.
Foul by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).
Jan Boril (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Vladimir Coufal (Slavia Prague).
Arthur (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lukas Masopust (Slavia Prague).
Goal!
Goal! Slavia Prague 0, Barcelona 1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arthur.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Ondrej Kudela.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.