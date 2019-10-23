Champions League - Group F
Slavia Prague0Barcelona1

Slavia Prague v Barcelona

Line-ups

Slavia Prague

  • 1Kolar
  • 5Coufal
  • 15Kudela
  • 2Hovorka
  • 18Boril
  • 23Sevcik
  • 22Soucek
  • 7Stanciu
  • 12Zeleny
  • 28Masopust
  • 9Olayinka

Substitutes

  • 3Holes
  • 10Husbauer
  • 11Tecl
  • 14Van Buren
  • 21Skoda
  • 25Frydrych
  • 31Kovar

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 3Piqué
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18Alba
  • 21de Jong
  • 5Busquets
  • 8Arthur
  • 10Messi
  • 9Suárez
  • 17Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 4Rakitic
  • 6Todibo
  • 11Dembélé
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 22Vidal
  • 24Firpo
  • 31Fati
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match Stats

Home TeamSlavia PragueAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by David Hovorka.

Attempt missed. Petr Sevcik (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jan Boril.

Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).

Jan Boril (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Jaroslav Zeleny (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jan Boril.

Foul by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).

Jan Boril (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Vladimir Coufal (Slavia Prague).

Arthur (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lukas Masopust (Slavia Prague).

Goal!

Goal! Slavia Prague 0, Barcelona 1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arthur.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Ondrej Kudela.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG33009099
2Real Madrid311135-24
3Club Bruges302127-52
4Galatasaray301202-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich330013499
2Tottenham31119904
3Red Star Belgrade310239-63
4Olympiakos301258-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City330010199
2Dinamo Zagreb31116424
3Shakhtar Donetsk311146-24
4Atalanta3003211-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus32107347
2Atl Madrid32105237
3Lokomotiv Moscow310235-23
4B Leverkusen300316-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli32103037
2Liverpool32015506
3RB Salzburg31029723
4KRC Genk301227-51

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona32103127
2Inter Milan31113304
3B Dortmund31112114
4Slavia Prague301214-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig32014406
2Zenit St Petersburg31115414
3Lyon31113214
4Benfica310235-23

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea32013216
2Ajax32016156
3Valencia311113-24
4Lille301215-41
View full Champions League tables

