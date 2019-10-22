Genk v Liverpool: Mohamed Salah returns for Champions League match
Mohamed Salah has returned to the Liverpool squad for Wednesday's Champions League game at Genk after recovering from an ankle problem.
The Egypt forward, 27, suffered the injury before the international break and missed Sunday's 1-1 draw against Manchester United.
Full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold (virus) and fellow defender Joel Matip (sore knee) will remain on Merseyside.
Liverpool are second in Group E with three points from two games.
England defender Joe Gomez is likely to fill in for Alexander-Arnold at right-back with Croatia centre-back Dejan Lovren poised to play alongside Virgil van Dijk in place of Matip.
The match at Genk is the first of two back-to-back fixtures against the Belgian side.
Liverpool squad: Alisson, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Gomez, Adrian, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Brewster, Robertson, Origi, Kelleher.
Best of the stats
- This is the first ever meeting between KRC Genk and Liverpool in any competition.
- Genk's only previous meetings with English opponents in European competition was in the 2011-12 Champions League group stage, drawing 1-1 at home and losing 5-0 at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.
- Liverpool have won all five of their European Cup/Champions League matches against Belgian teams, keeping five clean sheets in those games - one of those wins was in the 1978 European Cup final against Club Brugge, a 1-0 win.
- English teams are unbeaten in their last 14 Champions League games against Belgian teams (W12 D2 L0) since Manchester United's 2-1 defeat at Anderlecht in October 2000 - five English teams have faced Belgian teams since without losing (Leeds, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Leicester).
- Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino is the only player since the start of the 2017-18 season to have both scored and assisted 10 Champions League goals (14 goals, 10 assists), though he has only scored or assisted in one of his last seven away games in the competition (one goal away at FC Porto).