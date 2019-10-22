Genk v Liverpool: Mohamed Salah returns for Champions League match

Mohamed Salah (right) is joint top scorer for the Reds with six goals

Mohamed Salah has returned to the Liverpool squad for Wednesday's Champions League game at Genk after recovering from an ankle problem.

The Egypt forward, 27, suffered the injury before the international break and missed Sunday's 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

Full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold (virus) and fellow defender Joel Matip (sore knee) will remain on Merseyside.

Liverpool are second in Group E with three points from two games.

England defender Joe Gomez is likely to fill in for Alexander-Arnold at right-back with Croatia centre-back Dejan Lovren poised to play alongside Virgil van Dijk in place of Matip.

The match at Genk is the first of two back-to-back fixtures against the Belgian side.

Liverpool squad: Alisson, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Gomez, Adrian, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Brewster, Robertson, Origi, Kelleher.

