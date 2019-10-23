Champions League - Group F
Inter Milan1B Dortmund0

Inter Milan v Borussia Dortmund

Line-ups

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 2Godín
  • 6de Vrij
  • 37Skriniar
  • 77Brozovic
  • 87Candreva
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 23Barella
  • 18Asamoah
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 16Politano
  • 19Lazaro
  • 20Valero
  • 27Padelli
  • 30Esposito
  • 34Biraghi
  • 95Bastoni

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 16Akanji
  • 33Weigl
  • 15Hummels
  • 5Hakimi
  • 28Witsel
  • 6Delaney
  • 14Schulz
  • 7Sancho
  • 19Brandt
  • 23T Hazard

Substitutes

  • 2Zagadou
  • 8Dahoud
  • 10Götze
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 26Piszczek
  • 34Bruun Larsen
  • 35Hitz
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

Offside, Inter Milan. Lautaro Martínez tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Inter Milan 1, Borussia Dortmund 0. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stefan de Vrij with a through ball.

Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund).

Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Stefan de Vrij.

Attempt missed. Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Hand ball by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG33009099
2Real Madrid311135-24
3Club Bruges302127-52
4Galatasaray301202-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich330013499
2Tottenham31119904
3Red Star Belgrade310239-63
4Olympiakos301258-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City330010199
2Dinamo Zagreb31116424
3Shakhtar Donetsk311146-24
4Atalanta3003211-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus32107347
2Atl Madrid32105237
3Lokomotiv Moscow310235-23
4B Leverkusen300316-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli32103037
2Liverpool32015506
3RB Salzburg31029723
4KRC Genk301227-51

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona32103127
2Inter Milan31113304
3B Dortmund31112114
4Slavia Prague301214-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig32014406
2Zenit St Petersburg31115414
3Lyon31113214
4Benfica310235-23

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea32013216
2Ajax32016156
3Valencia311113-24
4Lille301215-41
