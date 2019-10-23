Offside, Inter Milan. Lautaro Martínez tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.
Inter Milan v Borussia Dortmund
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 2Godín
- 6de Vrij
- 37Skriniar
- 77Brozovic
- 87Candreva
- 5Gagliardini
- 23Barella
- 18Asamoah
- 9Lukaku
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 16Politano
- 19Lazaro
- 20Valero
- 27Padelli
- 30Esposito
- 34Biraghi
- 95Bastoni
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 16Akanji
- 33Weigl
- 15Hummels
- 5Hakimi
- 28Witsel
- 6Delaney
- 14Schulz
- 7Sancho
- 19Brandt
- 23T Hazard
Substitutes
- 2Zagadou
- 8Dahoud
- 10Götze
- 13Guerreiro
- 26Piszczek
- 34Bruun Larsen
- 35Hitz
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamB Dortmund
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 1, Borussia Dortmund 0. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stefan de Vrij with a through ball.
Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund).
Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Stefan de Vrij.
Attempt missed. Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Hand ball by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.