Ajax v Chelsea: Frank Lampard wary of Dutch giants' 'new threats'

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says he is aware of Ajax's "new threats" as he prepares to face last season's Champions League semi-finalists.

Striker Quincy Promes is one new signing that has impressed for the Dutch giants this season following the departure of Frenkie De Jong and Matthijs De Ligt for big money.

Ajax are top of Group H with six points and also lead the Eredivisie.

"We have confidence in ourselves, but it's a tough match," said Lampard.

"I watched them play last year and I know their team has changed slightly. I'm very aware of the new threats they have.

"They've won their two Champions League games convincingly."

Team news

Midfielders Ross Barkley and N'Golo Kante have not travelled for the match in Amsterdam.

Barkley suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's Premier League win over Newcastle while Kante sustained a groin injury while on international duty.

Andreas Christensen and fellow centre-back Antonio Rudiger are also out.

"Ross will hopefully be fit to train by Thursday," said Lampard. "Rudiger trained with us but will be out of contention for the weekend."

Chelsea will assess Kante's injury again before their Premier League trip to Burnley on Saturday (17:30 BST).

Rudiger featured in the squad's last session before leaving for Amsterdam on Tuesday as the Germany defender continues his recovery from a groin problem that has restricted him to just 45 minutes this season.

Christensen is expected to be out for around two weeks after the defender sustained a hamstring injury playing for Denmark.

Chelsea lost 1-0 at home to Valencia in their opening group game but then won at Lille to go into Wednesday's game three points behind Ajax, who made a surprise run to last season's semi-finals.

