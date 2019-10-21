Champions League - Group B
Tottenham20:00Red Star Belgrade
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham v Red Star Belgrade: Christian Eriksen set to return

Christian Eriksen
Eriksen, centre, trained with the rest of the Tottenham squad on Monday

Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen could be in contention to return when Tottenham host Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The midfielder missed Saturday's 1-1 draw with Watford with a dead leg.

Goalkeeper Michel Vorm did not train with Spurs on Monday following his recent short-term arrival, meaning he is unlikely to feature.

Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso could be involved after recently returning to fitness.

Must-win game for Spurs?

Tottenham reached the Champions League final last season, where they were beaten by Liverpool, but their hopes of getting to the knockout stages of this year's edition will be all but over if they lose to Red Star Belgrade.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are currently on one point after two games and defeat would leave them five points behind the Serbian champions.

Tottenham have endured a poor start to the season, having won just three of their 12 games, and Pochettino believes the pressure on Spurs has been greater because of their Champions League run last term.

"The expectation changed after the Champions League final and that is why the situation looks worse," he said.

"The most important thing is to build our confidence again."

Familiar faces hoping to cause an upset

Marko Marin
Marin spent most of his time at Chelsea out on loan

Red Star's squad features a smattering of players who may be familiar to followers of English football.

Midfielder Marko Marin spent four years at Chelsea, although made just 16 appearances in all competitions for the London club.

Meanwhile, winger Rajiv van la Parra played in the Premier League with Huddersfield but left the Terriers for the Serbian side on transfer deadline day.

Home comforts for Spurs? The stats

  • Spurs have won just three of their first nine Premier League matches this season, all at home; their record otherwise is D3 L3. They were held 1-1 at home by Watford on Saturday.
  • Tottenham won the first four matches at their new stadium, but have managed only three wins in 10 games since then (D2 L5).
  • Harry Kane has 13 goals in 14 appearances for club and country this season, six of them penalties.
  • Red Star Belgrade have won their last six matches in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and conceding only four.
  • Vladan Milojević has been in charge of Red Star Belgrade for 39 European matches, a Serbian record.

