Champions League - Group A
Galatasaray20:00Real Madrid
Venue: Türk Telekom Stadi, Turkey

Galatasaray v Real Madrid

Line-ups

Galatasaray

  • 1Muslera
  • 22Ferreira Filho
  • 27Luyindama
  • 45do Nascimento Teixeira
  • 55Nagatomo
  • 15Donk
  • 92Nzonzi
  • 6Seri
  • 10Belhanda
  • 23Andone
  • 11Babel

Substitutes

  • 2Ozbayrakli
  • 7Büyük
  • 8Inan
  • 19Bayram
  • 34Kocuk
  • 89Feghouli
  • 97Mor

Real Madrid

  • 13Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 12Marcelo
  • 8Kroos
  • 14Casemiro
  • 15Valverde
  • 27Silva de Goes
  • 9Benzema
  • 7E Hazard

Substitutes

  • 1Areola
  • 3Militão
  • 16Rodríguez
  • 18Jovic
  • 22Isco
  • 23Mendy
  • 25Vinícius Júnior
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG22004046
2Club Bruges20202202
3Galatasaray201101-11
4Real Madrid201125-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich220010286
2Red Star Belgrade210134-13
3Tottenham201149-51
4Olympiakos201135-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City22005056
2Dinamo Zagreb31116424
3Shakhtar Donetsk311146-24
4Atalanta200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid32105237
2Juventus21105234
3Lokomotiv Moscow210123-13
4B Leverkusen300316-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli21102024
2Liverpool210145-13
3RB Salzburg21019633
4KRC Genk201126-41

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund21102024
2Barcelona21102114
3Slavia Prague201113-21
4Inter Milan201123-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg21104224
2Lyon21103124
3RB Leipzig210123-13
4Benfica200225-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax22006066
2Valencia210113-23
3Chelsea21012203
4Lille200215-40
View full Champions League tables

