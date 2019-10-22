Galatasaray v Real Madrid
-
- From the section Champions League
Line-ups
Galatasaray
- 1Muslera
- 22Ferreira Filho
- 27Luyindama
- 45do Nascimento Teixeira
- 55Nagatomo
- 15Donk
- 92Nzonzi
- 6Seri
- 10Belhanda
- 23Andone
- 11Babel
Substitutes
- 2Ozbayrakli
- 7Büyük
- 8Inan
- 19Bayram
- 34Kocuk
- 89Feghouli
- 97Mor
Real Madrid
- 13Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 12Marcelo
- 8Kroos
- 14Casemiro
- 15Valverde
- 27Silva de Goes
- 9Benzema
- 7E Hazard
Substitutes
- 1Areola
- 3Militão
- 16Rodríguez
- 18Jovic
- 22Isco
- 23Mendy
- 25Vinícius Júnior
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato