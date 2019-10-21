Champions League - Group C
Man City20:00Atalanta
Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City v Atalanta: Walker and Otamendi return to training

Nicolas Otamendi
Otamendi (centre) could return to ease Manchester City's defensive injury problems

Kyle Walker and Nicolas Otamendi have returned to training before Manchester City's Champions League game against Atalanta.

Both defenders were absent from City's 2-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Walker missed out through illness while Otamendi sustained a knock during international duty with Argentina.

Fellow defender John Stones could also feature following his recovery from a thigh injury.

Manchester City have beaten Shakhtar Donetsk and Dinamo Zagreb in their opening Group C matches and have yet to concede a goal in the competition.

Boss Pep Guardiola feels a strong defensive display could be key to European success this season, after going out on away goals to Tottenham in the quarter-finals last season, two years after suffering the same fate in the last 16 against Monaco.

"Two times in the Champions League we went out on away goals," he said. "In both games we conceded a lot of goals."

"In this competition you play against incredible players and, if you give some teams one moment, a metre, they will score. We have to know that.

"We're good enough and we're strong enough. When you play good, you defend less. When you don't play good, you concede a lot."

Atalanta travel to Etihad Stadium on Tuesday following a 3-3 draw with Lazio and are third in Serie A behind Inter Milan and league-leaders Juventus.

The Italian side are making their debut in the Champions League and are still searching for their first win in the group stages.

A 4-0 away defeat by Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia was followed by Shakhtar Donetsk grabbing a late winner at the San Siro, leaving manager Gian Piero Gasperini's team bottom of the group.

Best of the stats

  • Atalanta are the fifth different Italian side Man City have faced in European competition (after Juventus, Milan, Napoli and Roma), registering at least one win over each of the previous four.
  • Manchester City have only faced eight shots in their two Champions League matches so far this campaign, seven fewer than any other team.
  • Atalanta will be the 39th different team Pep Guardiola has faced in the Champions League - he has registered a win over 35 of the previous 38, failing only against Celtic, Chelsea and Liverpool.
  • Since his Champions League debut for Man City in September 2015, Raheem Sterling has had a hand in 24 goals in the competition (15 goals, nine assists), five more than any other English player in that time.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 22nd October 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG22004046
2Club Bruges20202202
3Galatasaray201101-11
4Real Madrid201125-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich220010286
2Red Star Belgrade210134-13
3Tottenham201149-51
4Olympiakos201135-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City22005056
2Dinamo Zagreb21014223
3Shakhtar Donetsk210124-23
4Atalanta200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus21105234
2Atl Madrid21104224
3Lokomotiv Moscow210123-13
4B Leverkusen200215-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli21102024
2Liverpool210145-13
3RB Salzburg21019633
4KRC Genk201126-41

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund21102024
2Barcelona21102114
3Slavia Prague201113-21
4Inter Milan201123-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg21104224
2Lyon21103124
3RB Leipzig210123-13
4Benfica200225-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax22006066
2Valencia210113-23
3Chelsea21012203
4Lille200215-40
View full Champions League tables

