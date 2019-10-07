Women's European Championship Qualifying
Belarus Women17:00Wales
Venue: Borisov Arena

Belarus Women v Wales Women (Tue)

Sophie Ingle has won 97 caps for Wales since her debut in 2010
Sophie Ingle has won 97 caps for Wales since her debut in 2010

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website, Cymru Fyw, Red Button and app

Natasha Harding will captain Wales in the absence of the injured Sophie Ingle for their Women's Euro 2021 qualifier in Belarus on Tuesday, 8 October.

The game in Barysaw will be the first time in four years that Wales will be without the Chelsea defender.

Ingle has been replaced in the squad by Cardiff City forward Grace Horrell, 17.

But with midfielder Jess Fishlock also out injured, it has left Wales manager Jayne Ludlow without arguably her two best players.

However, midfielder Rachel Rowe is available again after a year out because of an ACL injury.

"With Jess picking up an ACL and Rachel Rowe missing the first two, Rachel then came back and then Sophie got injured," Reading striker Harding said.

"So things aren't going our way at the moment but we have to make the best of what we can.

"If people have seen her (Ingle) play for Chelsea over the last few years, she's done an incredible job. Whenever she doesn't play they lose, so I think that says it all.

"She'll probably drop me a message or I'll drop her a message when the nerves are kicking in and I don't know what to say in the team talk."

Media playback is not supported on this device

Rachel Rowe: Wales midfielder on injuries, Euro 2021 qualifiers and Team GB

Wales go into the game off the back of a disappointing draw against Northern Ireland when they conceded a late goal, but Harding says it is a chance to bounce back:

"Within the camp we have expectations and we have standards and we didn't meet that," she added.

"It was a wake-up call and we have to concentrate on every single game and we can't get anything less than three points on Tuesday."

Wales squad: Laura O'Sullivan (Cardiff City Ladies), Claire Skinner (Cardiff City Ladies), Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women), Loren Dykes (Bristol City Women), Gemma Evans (Bristol City Women), Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool FC Women), Charlie Estcourt (Charlton Athletic Women - on loan from Reading FC Women), Anna Filbey (Tottenham Hotspur Women), Angharad James (Reading FC Women), Elise Hughes (Everton Ladies), Rachel Rowe (Reading FC Women), Natasha Harding (Reading FC Women), Emma Jones(Lewes FC Women), Megan Wynne (Tottenham Hotspur Women), Helen Ward (Watford FC Ladies), Kayleigh Green (Brighton & Hove Albion Women), Josie Green (Tottenham Hotspur Women), Nadia Lawrence (Cardiff City Ladies), Georgia Walters (Tranmere Rovers), Grace Horrell (Cardiff City Ladies),

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 8th October 2019

  • Belarus WomenBelarus Women17:00WalesWales
  • Greece WomenGreece Women13:00GermanyGermany
  • Turkey WomenTurkey Women14:00Slovenia WomenSlovenia Women
  • Kazakhstan WomenKazakhstan Women16:00FranceFrance
  • ItalyItaly16:30Bos-Herze WomBosnia and Herzegovina
  • Romania WomenRomania Women16:30BelgiumBelgium
  • Georgia WomenGeorgia Women17:00DenmarkDenmark
  • Faroe Islands WomenFaroe Islands Women17:00NorwayNorway
  • Finland WomenFinland Women17:00Albania WomenAlbania Women
  • Serbia WomenSerbia Women17:00AustriaAustria
  • Estonia WomenEstonia Women17:15Kosovo WomenKosovo Women
  • SwedenSweden17:45Slovakia WomenSlovakia Women

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands3300142129
2Russia22005056
3Slovenia Women31027523
4Kosovo Women210125-33
5Turkey Women301205-51
6Estonia Women3012011-111

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark3300130139
2Italy33006249
3Bos-Herze Wom32019366
4Israel Women200226-40
5Georgia Women200218-70
6Malta Women3003012-120

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway2200131126
2Wales21108264
3Belarus Women21017703
4N Ireland Wom201128-61
5Faroe Islands Women2002012-120

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep Wom11007073
2Spain11004043
3Poland Women00000000
4Azerbaijan Women100104-40
5Moldova Women100107-70

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland11008083
2Finland Women11003033
3Portugal11001013
4Albania Women200204-40
5Cyprus Women100108-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden22009186
2Iceland22005146
3Slovakia Women21012203
4Latvia Women200226-40
5Hungary Women200219-80

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia Women22009096
2Austria11003033
3North Macedonia Women3102410-63
4France00000000
5Kazakhstan Women200217-60

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland22007076
2Belgium11006153
3Croatia Women210137-43
4Romania Women00000000
5Lithuania Women300319-80

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany3300260269
2R. of Ireland Wom11002023
3Greece Women00000000
4Montenegro Women2002012-120
5Ukraine Women2002016-160
View full Women's European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you