Paul Pogba: Man Utd midfielder out of Europa League tie against AZ Alkmaar

Pogba has failed to score so far this season

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will miss Thursday's Europa League tie at AZ Alkmaar because of a foot injury.

Pogba, 26, played the full game against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup and Premier League game against Arsenal, but is troubled with an ongoing foot issue.

Winger Anthony Martial and defenders Luke Shaw, Phil Jones and Aaron Wan-Bissaka also miss the trip, but teenager Brandon Williams is included.

United opened their Group L campaign with a 1-0 victory over Astana.

Diogo Dalot and Angel Gomes are available but France World Cup winner Pogba is the big miss for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, although no timeframe was given for his return.

The club said: "Following a specialist's opinion, Paul Pogba requires a period of further rest and conservative treatment for the foot injury he sustained during the game against Southampton in August. Updates will follow in due course."