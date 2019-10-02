Europa League - Group L
AZ Alkmaar17:55Man Utd
Venue: Cars Jeans Stadion

Paul Pogba: Man Utd midfielder out of Europa League tie against AZ Alkmaar

Paul Pogba
Pogba has failed to score so far this season

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will miss Thursday's Europa League tie at AZ Alkmaar because of a foot injury.

Pogba, 26, played the full game against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup and Premier League game against Arsenal, but is troubled with an ongoing foot issue.

Winger Anthony Martial and defenders Luke Shaw, Phil Jones and Aaron Wan-Bissaka also miss the trip, but teenager Brandon Williams is included.

United opened their Group L campaign with a 1-0 victory over Astana.

Diogo Dalot and Angel Gomes are available but France World Cup winner Pogba is the big miss for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, although no timeframe was given for his return.

The club said: "Following a specialist's opinion, Paul Pogba requires a period of further rest and conservative treatment for the foot injury he sustained during the game against Southampton in August. Updates will follow in due course."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 3rd October 2019

  • FC AstanaFC Astana15:50Partizan BelgradePartizan Belgrade
  • Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul Basaksehir17:55B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach
  • RZ Pellets WACRZ Pellets WAC17:55RomaRoma
  • BesiktasBesiktas17:55WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
  • Sporting BragaSporting Braga17:55Slovan BratislavaSlovan Bratislava
  • AZ AlkmaarAZ Alkmaar17:55Man UtdManchester United
  • FeyenoordFeyenoord17:55FC PortoFC Porto
  • Young BoysYoung Boys17:55RangersRangers
  • CSKA MoscowCSKA Moscow17:55EspanyolEspanyol
  • Ferencvárosi TCFerencvárosi TC17:55LudogoretsLudogorets Razgrad
  • OleksandriaOleksandria17:55KAA GentKAA Gent
  • Saint-ÉtienneSaint-Étienne17:55WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla11003033
2F91 Dudelange11004313
3Apoel Nicosia100134-10
4FK Qarabag100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev11001013
2FC Copenhagen11001013
3Lugano100101-10
4Malmö FF100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel11005053
2Getafe11001013
3Trabzonspor100101-10
4FK Krasnodar100105-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven11003213
2LASK11001013
3Sporting100123-10
4Rosenborg100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CFR Cluj11002113
2Celtic10101101
3Rennes10101101
4Lazio100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal11003033
2Standard Liege11002023
3Vitória Guimarães100102-20
4Frankfurt100103-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto11002113
2Rangers11001013
3Young Boys100112-10
4Feyenoord100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ludogorets11005143
2Ferencvárosi TC10101101
3Espanyol10101101
4CSKA Moscow100115-40

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolfsburg11003123
2KAA Gent11003213
3Saint-Étienne100123-10
4Oleksandria100113-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RZ Pellets WAC11004043
2Roma11004043
3B Mgladbach100104-40
4Istanbul Basaksehir100104-40

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovan Bratislava11004223
2Sporting Braga11001013
3Wolves100101-10
4Besiktas100124-20

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd11001013
2AZ Alkmaar10102201
3Partizan Belgrade10102201
4FC Astana100101-10
View full Europa League tables

