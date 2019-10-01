Champions League - Group E
Liverpool20:00RB Salzburg
Venue: Anfield

Liverpool's Joel Matip to miss Champions League visit of Red Bull Salzburg

Joel Matip
Joel Matip has been a regular in Liverpool's defence this season

Liverpool defender Joel Matip will miss Wednesday's Champions League match against Red Bull Salzburg.

The 28-year-old picked up an injury in Saturday's Premier League defeat of Sheffield United.

In Matip's absence, Joe Gomez is set to be recalled to partner Virgil van Dijk at centre-back.

Goalkeeper Alisson is back in training after a calf injury but is not fit to play, while playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri is also still out with a calf problem.

"With Joel, it is not a big one but it is big enough that he is not available," said Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, who added he did not know if Matip will be fit to face Leicester City on Saturday.

"We don't want to have any risks and we don't have to take any risks and that's why he will not be involved."

Liverpool lost 2-0 away to Napoli in the opening game of their defence of the trophy they won in Madrid in June.

Salzburg, playing in the Champions League group stage for the first time in 25 years, began their campaign with a 6-2 defeat of Belgian side Genk.

"We have to start winning and we should not waste time," said Klopp, whose side have won all seven of their Premier League games so far this season.

"We can't wait for scoring points. We need to get points on Wednesday."

Salzburg arrive at Anfield as the leaders of the Austrian Bundesliga, having scored 40 goals in nine games so far this season.

In their ranks is 19-year-old striker Erling Braut Haaland - the son of former Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Manchester City midfielder Alf Inge.

Haaland has scored 17 goals already this season, including a hat-trick against Genk, but sat out the weekend game against Austria Vienna because of an illness.

"The way Salzburg is made is to surprise bigger teams," said Klopp.

"On Wednesday night Salzburg will have to feel we are Liverpool and that they are in Liverpool and this is Anfield."

