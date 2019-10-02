Foul by Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund).
Slavia Prague v Borussia Dortmund
Line-ups
Slavia Prague
- 1Kolar
- 5Coufal
- 15Kudela
- 2Hovorka
- 18Boril
- 23Sevcik
- 22Soucek
- 28Masopust
- 7Stanciu
- 9Olayinka
- 11Tecl
Substitutes
- 3Holes
- 10Husbauer
- 12Zeleny
- 14Van Buren
- 21Skoda
- 25Frydrych
- 31Kovar
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 16Akanji
- 15Hummels
- 13Guerreiro
- 6Delaney
- 28Witsel
- 7Sancho
- 19Brandt
- 5Hakimi
- 11Reus
Substitutes
- 2Zagadou
- 8Dahoud
- 10Götze
- 23T Hazard
- 33Weigl
- 34Bruun Larsen
- 35Hitz
- Referee:
- Björn Kuipers
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Stanislav Tecl (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Slavia Prague. Ondrej Kolar tries a through ball, but Lukas Masopust is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Ondrej Kolar.
Attempt saved. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mats Hummels.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Ondrej Kudela.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.