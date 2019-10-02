Champions League - Group F
Slavia Prague0B Dortmund0

Slavia Prague v Borussia Dortmund

Line-ups

Slavia Prague

  • 1Kolar
  • 5Coufal
  • 15Kudela
  • 2Hovorka
  • 18Boril
  • 23Sevcik
  • 22Soucek
  • 28Masopust
  • 7Stanciu
  • 9Olayinka
  • 11Tecl

Substitutes

  • 3Holes
  • 10Husbauer
  • 12Zeleny
  • 14Van Buren
  • 21Skoda
  • 25Frydrych
  • 31Kovar

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 26Piszczek
  • 16Akanji
  • 15Hummels
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 6Delaney
  • 28Witsel
  • 7Sancho
  • 19Brandt
  • 5Hakimi
  • 11Reus

Substitutes

  • 2Zagadou
  • 8Dahoud
  • 10Götze
  • 23T Hazard
  • 33Weigl
  • 34Bruun Larsen
  • 35Hitz
Referee:
Björn Kuipers

Match Stats

Home TeamSlavia PragueAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

Foul by Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund).

Stanislav Tecl (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Slavia Prague. Ondrej Kolar tries a through ball, but Lukas Masopust is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Ondrej Kolar.

Attempt saved. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mats Hummels.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Ondrej Kudela.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG22004046
2Club Bruges20202202
3Galatasaray201101-11
4Real Madrid201125-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich220010286
2Red Star Belgrade210134-13
3Tottenham201149-51
4Olympiakos201135-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City22005056
2Dinamo Zagreb21014223
3Shakhtar Donetsk210124-23
4Atalanta200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus21105234
2Atl Madrid21104224
3Lokomotiv Moscow210123-13
4B Leverkusen200215-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli21102024
2RB Salzburg11006243
3KRC Genk201126-41
4Liverpool100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slavia Prague20201102
2B Dortmund20200002
3Inter Milan10101101
4Barcelona10100001

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig11002113
2Zenit St Petersburg10101101
3Lyon10101101
4Benfica100112-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax11003033
2Valencia11001013
3Chelsea100101-10
4Lille100103-30
View full Champions League tables

