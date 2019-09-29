Match ends, Milan 1, Fiorentina 3.
AC Milan 1-3 Fiorentina: Milan lose third Serie A game in a row
Fiorentina condemned AC Milan to a third consecutive Serie A defeat with a comfortable 3-1 win at the San Siro.
Erick Pulgar's penalty opened the scoring before the hosts were reduced to 10 men when Mateo Musacchio was sent off for a foul on Franck Ribery.
Gaetano Castrovilli fired in after the break but Federico Chiesa's penalty was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumm.
Ribery then secured his side's first away win of the season before Rafael Leao scored a consolation late on.
Leao's individual brilliance was the only bright note of a disappointing evening for Milan boss Marco Giampaolo, who is reportedly under huge pressure to keep his job with his side dropping down to 16th in the Serie A table.
Milan travel to Genoa next on Saturday, 5 October (19:45 BST), while ninth-placed Fiorentina host Udinese the following day (11:30).
Line-ups
AC Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 2CalabriaBooked at 86mins
- 22MusacchioBooked at 55mins
- 13Romagnoli
- 19Hernández
- 79KessiéSubstituted forKrunicat 45'minutes
- 4BennacerBooked at 12mins
- 10Calhanoglu
- 8Fernández SaezSubstituted forCastillejo Azuagaat 79'minutes
- 9PiatekSubstituted forCampos Duarte da Silvaat 58'minutes
- 17da Conceição Leão
Substitutes
- 5Bonaventura
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 11Borini
- 12Conti
- 18Rebic
- 20Biglia
- 33Krunic
- 39Tolentino Coelho de Lima
- 43Campos Duarte da Silva
- 46Gabbia
- 68Rodríguez
- 90Donnarumma
Fiorentina
- 69Dragowski
- 4MilenkovicBooked at 35mins
- 20PezzellaBooked at 49mins
- 22Cáceres
- 21LirolaBooked at 86mins
- 78Pulgar
- 5Badelj
- 8CastrovilliSubstituted forBenassiat 79'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 25ChiesaSubstituted forBoatengat 84'minutes
- 7RibérySubstituted forGhezzalat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Terracciano
- 6Ranieri
- 10Boateng
- 11Sottil
- 15Cristóforo
- 17Ceccherini
- 18Ghezzal
- 23Venuti
- 24Benassi
- 27Zurkowski
- 28Vlahovic
- 93Terzic
- Referee:
- Piero Giacomelli
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Milan 1, Fiorentina 3.
Rade Krunic (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dalbert (Fiorentina).
Substitution
Substitution, Fiorentina. Rachid Ghezzal replaces Franck Ribéry.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Dalbert.
Booking
Marco Benassi (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Theo Hernández (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marco Benassi (Fiorentina).
Booking
Pol Lirola (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rafael Leão (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pol Lirola (Fiorentina).
Booking
Davide Calabria (Milan) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Samu Castillejo (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Theo Hernández with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Fiorentina. Kevin-Prince Boateng replaces Federico Chiesa.
Foul by Samu Castillejo (Milan).
Dalbert (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Milan 1, Fiorentina 3. Rafael Leão (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Theo Hernández.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Samu Castillejo replaces Suso.
Substitution
Substitution, Fiorentina. Marco Benassi replaces Gaetano Castrovilli.
Goal!
Goal! Milan 0, Fiorentina 3. Franck Ribéry (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Federico Chiesa.
Attempt blocked. Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erick Pulgar with a cross.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Theo Hernández.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Léo Duarte.
Attempt blocked. Franck Ribéry (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dalbert.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Theo Hernández.
Suso (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dalbert (Fiorentina).
Attempt blocked. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Erick Pulgar.
Penalty saved! Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Ismael Bennacer (Milan) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Fiorentina. Gaetano Castrovilli draws a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Léo Duarte (Milan).
Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Davide Calabria (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Suso.
Rade Krunic (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Milan Badelj (Fiorentina).
Goal!
Goal! Milan 0, Fiorentina 2. Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Offside, Fiorentina. Milan Badelj tries a through ball, but Federico Chiesa is caught offside.
Ismael Bennacer (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.