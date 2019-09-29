SWPL: Glasgow City move close to 13th consecutive title
Glasgow City moved closer to their 13th consecutive Scottish league title after an emphatic 8-1 win over Stirling University.
With 11 points separating them and second-place Hibernian with five games left, a win over Forfar when the SWPL resumes on 20 October would secure the title should Hibs fail to beat Rangers on the same day.
Hibs fought to a 2-0 win over Motherwell, who they will face again in two weeks in the Scottish Cup semi-final.
Rangers beat Forfar 2-1, but Celtic's match with Spartans was abandoned due to an injury.
Spartans midfielder Ronaigh Douglas was taken to hospital with a suspected neck injury after a heavy collision, but the club later tweeted to say that x-rays had shown there was "no lasting damage".
In SWPL 2, Hearts remain three points clear at the top after a 2-0 win over Dundee United.
Second-place Hamilton beat Glasgow Girls 5-0, while third-placed Partick Thistle were 11-1 winners over Hutchison Vale.
But Kilmarnock's title promotion hopes appear over after they lost 2-1 away from home to St Johnstone.