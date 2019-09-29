Belgian First Division A
Anderlecht0Waasland-Beveren0

Anderlecht 0-0 Waasland-Beveren: Vincent Kompany's woes continue

Vincent Kompany and Simon Davies
Vincent Kompany is being aided in his tenure as Anderlecht player manager by head coach Simon Davies

Vincent Kompany's woes as Anderlecht player-manager continued after a goalless draw with Waasland-Beveren in the Belgian First Division A.

Anderlecht, who are 13th, have claimed just six points from nine matches since Kompany took charge, winning only once.

A lack of goals have been an issue under the ex-Manchester City defender, with his side again failing to add to their tally of six league goals.

After the game some home fans expressed disappointment about the board.

"Everything we do is for the fans," said Anderlecht head coach Simon Davies.

"We have a young team who are learning and they are playing some good football but we were laboured in the first half.

"The fans got frustrated and I cannot knock them for that. They pay their money and we deserve to give them something to cheer about."

Kompany stepped down from his matchday managerial duties last month because he wanted to focus on his performances in defence, but the 33-year-old has missed the past four league games with injury.

The 34-time title winners have had better fortunes in the Belgian Cup, scoring three goals in a 3-2 win over Wilrijk-Beerschot on Wednesday to qualify for the last 16.

Anderlecht return to league action at Charleroi on Friday, 4 October (19:30 BST).

Line-ups

Anderlecht

  • 30van Crombrugge
  • 54Sardella
  • 34Sandler
  • 32Luckassen
  • 50Dewaele
  • 23ZuljSubstituted forAit El Hadjat 66'minutes
  • 51VerschaerenSubstituted forDokuat 80'minutes
  • 14Nasri
  • 48Lokonga
  • 19Chadli
  • 93RoofeBooked at 83minsSubstituted forThelinat 85'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 10Vlap
  • 16Didillon
  • 22Cobbaut
  • 24Thelin
  • 46Ait El Hadj
  • 49Doku
  • 55Kana

Waasland-Beveren

  • 13JackersBooked at 90mins
  • 7Wiegel
  • 23Caufriez
  • 26Vukotic
  • 28Foulon
  • 14JubitanaSubstituted forVerrethat 76'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 52Schrijvers
  • 55Dierckx
  • 27EmmersSubstituted forKobayashiat 57'minutes
  • 11BadibangaBooked at 90mins
  • 17KoitaSubstituted forSulaat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Moren
  • 6Tshibola
  • 9Durmishaj
  • 10Kobayashi
  • 21Pirard
  • 29Verreth
  • 98Sula
Referee:
Jan Boterberg

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 29th September 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges86202131820
2Standard Liege96122171419
3KAA Gent85212081217
4Royal Antwerp8512168816
5Royal Excel Mouscron94411310316
6KRC Genk94231613314
7Mechelen94231416-214
8SV Zulte Waregem93421212013
9Sporting de Charleroi83321211112
10Sint-Truidense VV93331114-312
11KV Oostende93241116-511
12KV Kortrijk92251417-38
13Anderlecht9135611-56
14KAS Eupen9135620-146
15Waasland-Beveren9045519-144
16Cercle Bruges9108821-133
View full Belgian First Division A table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you