Tottenham v Bayern Munich: Jan Vertonghen 'important part of project', says Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur v Bayern Munich; Champions League Group B Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: Tuesday, 1 October Time: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said defender Jan Vertonghen is "an important part of my project" as they prepare to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Vertonghen, 32, is yet to sign a new contract and his current one is set to expire next June.

"I am open to everything, but that is a dealing between the club, him and his agent," said Pochettino.

Tottenham drew their opening Group B game with Olympiakos this month.

Vertonghen did not feature in Spurs' first three Premier League games of the season but has started each of their past four and played the full 90 minutes in Greece.

The Belgian said he "would prefer not to go too deep" into the situation but admitted "there is always some movement" over negotiations on a new deal.

Vertonghen said: "I am very ambitious. I feel like I have a couple of good years left in me. I hope I can help the team.

"It is my eighth season here. I have had a great past and I am feeling great in every single way here. That is all I want to say on that."

Manager Pochettino said he was not involved in the negotiations but is "open to everything".

He added: "Let's see what happens. Jan is always an important part of my project. That feeling isn't going to change."

Vertonghen is expected to be involved on Tuesday but midfielder Giovani lo Celso and defender Ryan Sessegnon remain out of contention for Spurs.

Bayern forward Jann-Fiete Arp, 19, has a hand injury and is the only player not available for the visitors.

Coutinho returns to England

Philippe Coutinho joined Bayern on loan from Barcelona in the summer

It is the first time in 36 years Tottenham will face German giants Bayern Munich in a competitive fixture and the two are tipped to fight it out for the top spot in Group B.

While Spurs drew their opening game with Olympiakos in Greece, group leaders Bayern beat Serb champions Red Star Belgrade 3-0 in a dominant display in Munich.

Bayern remain unbeaten in their six league games this season too, while last year's Champions League runners-up Tottenham have won just three of their Premier League matches and are struggling for form.

The two teams met in pre-season and it was Spurs who came out on top - winning a penalty shootout after drawing 2-2 in the Audi Cup final.

Bayern may be a team in transition following the departures of wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, as well as defender Mats Hummels, but they have brought in the talents of Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Perisic and Lucas Hernandez - all of whom are likely to play on Tuesday.

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Coutinho was linked with a move back to the Premier League this summer and he has made an impression in Germany, contributing to four goals in his first three starts.

He scored twice against Tottenham while playing at Liverpool and the on-loan Barcelona star is now part of a Bayern squad bidding for a sixth European title.

'It's clear we need to evolve'

Tottenham have won each of their past four Champions League matches against German opponents (all against Borussia Dortmund), having won just one of their first four

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "We need to be calm and be strong in our mentality. The most important thing is the belief and spirit. When you analyse the last four or five months, it is clear we need to evolve and the evolution is not only through new ideas but a new way to motivate the players from the coaching staff.

"That is what we try to do every season. We review the way we work every season. This year we use a different system. We are in a position that all is possible. We have a great squad. A big squad.

"Last season in the first three [Champions League] games, we had one point. No-one believed in us but we got to the final. This is why in football it is not how you start. In a long season you need to be calm and strong in your mentality."

