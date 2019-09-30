Juventus v Bayer Leverkusen: Aaron Ramsey could start for Italians in Champions League

Aaron Ramsey (right) played the last three minutes of Juventus' 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid in September

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey could make his first Champions League start for Juventus in his side's home game against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

Ramsey, 28, came on as a late substitute in Juventus' 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid in September.

But the former Arsenal man has since started three Serie A matches, although he is yet to play a full 90 minutes.

"We're trying to preserve him from the point of view of playing time," said Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri.

"There's a big difference between playing 60 and 90 minutes."

Ramsey moved on a free transfer from Arsenal to Juventus in the summer, but a hamstring injury meant he could not make his debut until the game against Atletico on 18 September.

He came on as an 87th-minute substitute for Miralem Pjanic with Juventus leading 2-1, although the Spanish side scored an injury-time equaliser through Hector Herrera.

Ramsey is yet to be on the losing side for Juventus as he scored on his league debut against Verona, which Juventus won 2-1, and also started the Serie A victories against Brescia and SPAL.

The Welshman has operated in a creative position behind strikers Cristiano Ronaldo and either Gonzalo Higuain or Paulo Dybala.

"Three wins out of three in Serie A this week. On to the Champions League," said Ramsey on Twitter.

Bayer Leverkusen lost at home to Lokomotiv Moscow in September, despite having 78% possession

Juventus, second domestically, face a Bayer Leverkusen side who are sixth in the German Bundesliga and have recorded two successive league wins since losing 2-1 at home against Lokomotiv Moscow in their Champions League Group D opener.

"The Champions League is really the top for a player and coach, but at the same time we should also have fun," said Sarri.

"At the moment it's difficult for Italian teams to be among the favourites. English teams are favourites for obvious reasons but we should be easier on ourselves. The idea is to really cheer up a little bit.

"Our goal is to go all the way until the Champions League final but it's a competition that can only be determined in certain moments. I'm expecting a good result."

Head-to-head stats

This will be the third contest between Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen, with the home side winning each time (Juventus 4-0 in November 2001 and Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 in March 2002).

Juventus stats

Juventus are winless in their last four matches versus German teams in the Champions League (drew three, lost one), their joint-longest such run in the competition alongside October 2000 and April 2013.

Juventus have lost only one of their last 21 Champions League group stage matches at home (won 12, drawn eight, lost one), losing 2-1 to Manchester United last season. During this run, Juventus have kept 13 clean sheets, while conceding more than once on just four occasions.

Juventus were the only team on Champions League matchday one to have an average starting XI age of over 30 (30 years 26 days) - their oldest average starting line-up age in the Champions League group stage since October 2017.

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 26 goals in 24 appearances against teams from Germany in the Champions League - no player has more against teams from a specific nation (Lionel Messi v English teams, also 26); this is his first appearance against Bayer Leverkusen in the competition.

12 of the last 14 UEFA Champions League goals conceded by Juventus have been in the second half of matches, with eight of those coming in the final 20 minutes of matches.

Bayer Leverkusen stats