Man Utd: Solskjaer 'not doubting' himself despite side's poor form

United needed a penalty shoot-out to beat League One Rochdale in midweek

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he is the right man to lead Manchester United, despite his team being only three points off the relegation zone.

Since being made permanent boss in March, Solskjaer has overseen just five wins from the subsequent 18 matches.

The 46-year-old is second favourite to be the next Premier League boss to lose his job - after Everton's Marco Silva.

"I'm not doubting myself, no," the Norwegian said. "If I doubt myself then the rest of the world would as well."

United host Arsenal on Monday night and, having lost at home to Crystal Palace and away at West Ham this season, go into the match 13 points behind Liverpool, their tally of eight points from six matches just three ahead of Aston Villa in 18th.

"We have loads of discussions," Solskjaer said. "We believe in what we are doing."

The build-up to Arsenal's visit has been disrupted by the departure of goalkeeping coach Emilio Alvarez.

Alvarez, who had a close working relationship with David de Gea having previously worked with the United keeper at Atletico Madrid, had some of his power taken away by the summer appointment of Richard Hartis as the club's senior goalkeeping coach.

Hartis, who spent a decade coaching at United earlier in his career, has previously worked with Solskjaer at Molde and Cardiff.

'What is the point having players who don't want to be here?'

On Tuesday, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said Solskjaer would be given time to put his plans into operation.

That was understood to mean the club will stick with their former striker even if they fail to finish in the top four for a second season running. Solskjaer, however, does not view it as inevitable that his team will miss out on Champions League qualification.

"The top two last season were too far ahead from the rest of us," he said.

"But I think we should be in and around the places behind there. Chelsea are going through a similar period of rebuilding. There's Arsenal, Tottenham, us, you've got Leicester. There are loads of teams wanting those positions and that's where we'll be, in and around."

United have struggled to score so far this season, since hitting four in the opening day win over Chelsea they have not scored more than one in seven games since.

Injuries to Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford - who are both set to miss the Arsenal game - mean 17-year-old Mason Greenwood is United's only fit striker.

Greenwood has scored twice - against Astana and Rochdale - but concerns have been expressed at the burden being placed on the youngster and questions raised over the decision to let Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez leave for Inter Milan, where both have already scored.

"Rom didn't want to be here," said Solskjaer. "What is the point having players who don't want to be here?

"There were other strikers available but they weren't the ones we wanted. If the right one was there, we would have [looked to sign them].

"Given Rom and Alexis left, you don't have to be a rocket scientist to see we are looking for some creativity and goals."