Premier League stats: Caglar Soyuncu helps Leicester get over Harry Maguire

Leicester have conceded five goals in the Premier League, the joint fewest alongside leaders Liverpool

With almost a fifth of the season gone, Leicester City and West Ham are continuing to threaten the status quo at the top end of the Premier League.

While Liverpool and Manchester City look set for another titanic title tussle, the Foxes and the Hammers are leading the charge behind them as the rest of the established 'top six' sides stutter.

Those are not the only talking points in the Premier League. How are Leicester doing with Harry Maguire? What's wrong with Watford? And which milestone is David Silva celebrating?

BBC Sport takes a look at the weekend's key Premier League statistics.

Soyuncu and Vardy shining for flying Foxes

The potential gaping hole left in the Leicester defence following the £80m summer departure of England centre-back Harry Maguire appears to have been plugged by Turkish 23-year-old Caglar Soyuncu.

Soyuncu, signed for £19m from Freiburg in 2018, has stepped up for Brendan Rodgers' third-placed side - who trail second-placed champions Manchester City by just two points following an untroubled 5-0 battering of Newcastle on Sunday.

The new central-defensive partnership of Soyuncu and Jonny Evans has conceded a joint-league-low five goals in their opening seven matches - a figure matched only by leaders Liverpool - while the Foxes have now tasted defeat just once in 10 games in all competitions.

Discussing Soyuncu's influence on BBC Radio 5 Live, pundit Jermaine Jenas said: "When Harry Maguire was there, Soyuncu did not have the best time but the club had obviously seen something in him.

"Sometimes certain players, when they know they are number one, step up to the plate. He has grabbed his opportunity. He is standing out at the minute under a manager who probably gives him clear instructions of how to play - and he's doing it."

Only Liverpool and Manchester City boast a better Premier League record than Leicester since the end of February, when Rodgers was appointed.

The Foxes have won 31 points in that time, compared with leaders Liverpool's 49 and Manchester City's 43.

Epitomising the Rodgers bounce is striker Jamie Vardy, whose 14 goals in 17 Premier League appearances under Rodgers beats all other challengers. He has 10 goals in his past 10 league games at home, and has already converted five times this season.

Speaking on Radio 5 Live, former Premier League defender Stephen Warnock said he "firmly believes" Leicester can infiltrate the top-four come the end of the season.

"They've got a really good chance. They're a really, really exciting team. Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal are their challenge. You have to fear this Leicester team and respect them - they have quality all over the pitch and on the bench."

Hammering down the top-four door?

Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham suffered a miserable start last season, losing their opening four games and sitting rock bottom until victory against Everton on 16 September.

A year on from Pellegrini's nightmare start, his side are fourth, unbeaten in six top-flight matches and with three clean sheets in their past four games.

It took the Hammers until 1 December to exceed 12 points in 2018-19 - but, after their best start in four years, they have the whole of October and November to gain the single point they need to better that this time around.

It's been a success story at both ends of the pitch so far, with Andriy Yarmolenko scoring in successive games to join club-record signing Sebastien Haller on three goals, while Felipe Anderson also boasts three assists.

Complementing their clinical attack has been a water-tight defence which, along with Crystal Palace and Manchester City, has kept the joint-most clean sheets in the top flight this season.

Pellegrini's men have made the second-highest number of tackles in the top flight, after Leicester, and have conceded just four in their past six league matches.

A key part of the back line, Ryan Fredericks believes the Hammers can indeed maintain their early promise.

He said: "I don't see why we can't sustain our form. When you look around, there are a few so-called bigger teams struggling with injuries and form, so it's just up to us to keep on winning.

"We're not going to say we'll be in the Champions League spots this season - that's obviously going to be a tough ask - but we've got a very good squad and we're very confident."

What's wrong with Watford?

While West Ham and Leicester are flying, Watford are floundering - winless and bottom of the table.

The Hornets won their opening four games of last season, and despite a stumble after that, still sat sixth at this stage.

However, in sharp contrast, defeat at Wolves on Saturday saw Watford equal their longest winless run in the competition as they reached 11 matches without victory - just as they did in 2007 and 1999.

Quique Sanchez Flores has quite the task in shoring up a team who have conceded 20 goals in seven league games, impacted somewhat by a crushing 8-0 defeat by Manchester City.

Over the longer term, they have shipped 30 goals in 11 league matches since their last top-flight victory - which came against Huddersfield on 20 April.

Failing to keep a Premier League clean sheet since a 1-0 win over Everton on 9 February, Watford have actually won more cup games (seven) than league games (six) in 2019.

To add to their woes, goalkeeper Ben Foster conceded a 24th Premier League own goal as Daryl Janmaat inadvertently headed in Wolves' second. That draws Foster level with Tim Howard in that unfortunate regard and leaves only Mark Schwarzer's 28 to beat.

Silva's efficient winning

Four Premier League titles, two FA Cup and four League Cup triumphs since joining in 2010 - David Silva has had his fair share of success at Manchester City.

Set to depart after 10 years at the club next summer, the 33-year-old Spaniard continues to leave his mark on the record books.

City's victory over Everton earned Silva his 200th Premier League win in just his 289th game in the competition, making him the quickest player in the competition's history to reach the milestone.

Silva, who made his 400th appearance for the club earlier this season, becomes the 26th player to reach the landmark.

But he has done so in 16 games fewer than John Terry's previous record of 305, to top a list of esteemed Premier League names.