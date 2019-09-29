Women's Super League: Manchester City & Arsenal get third successive wins

Media playback is not supported on this device Miedema finishes 'beautiful' Arsenal goal

Manchester City and champions Arsenal maintained their 100% starts to the Women's Super League season on Sunday.

England captain Steph Houghton scored a free-kick as City won 1-0 at Everton, who dropped their first points.

Jordan Nobbs got her first goal since returning from long-term injury in Arsenal's 4-0 win over Brighton.

West Ham expect a crowd of about 20,000 for their home game against Tottenham at London Stadium (14:30 BST), while Bristol City host Chelsea (15:00).

Birmingham's game against Reading was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Three wins from three for title contenders

Steph Houghton's well-struck free-kick was enough for Manchester City to start the season with a third successive WSL victory

In persistent rain and playing on a sodden surface in Southport, Houghton's well-struck set-piece from the edge of the box gave Manchester City a deserved seventh-minute lead.

City looked comfortable throughout, although Lucy Graham almost grabbed a 94th-minute leveller for Everton, but her header was cleared off the line by Janine Beckie.

It was a much more routine win for Arsenal, who took the lead early on when Scotland midfielder Kim Little tucked home from Vivianne Miedema's pass.

Miedema, last season's top scorer in WSL, rounded off a one-touch passing move to get off the mark for the 2019-20 league campaign, before setting up her Netherlands team-mate Danielle van de Donk to make it 3-0.

Midfielder Nobbs, who missed England's run to the World Cup semi-finals earlier this year because of a serious knee injury, grabbed the fourth with a shot from 18 yards.

