Scottish Gossip: Jermain Defoe, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Unharmed Jermain Defoe has thanked supporters for their well wishes after he was involved in a crash just an hour after playing for Rangers on Saturday. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, out of contract at the end of the season, is a target for MLS side DC United. (Daily Mail)

Hearts manager Craig Levein fears defender Craig Halkett will be out for months after suffering a knee injury at St Mirren. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard can be world class like PSG star Kylian Mbappe, says team-mate Christopher Jullien. (Herald)

Hibernian winger Martin Boyle, sidelined since July, could be back from a knee injury after the upcoming international break. (Sun)

Manager Neil Lennon has no regrets about leaving Christopher Jullien out against Cluj as Celtic toppled out of Champions League qualifying and insists his side will put the Romanians on the canvas in the Europa League now his £7m defender is fully fit. (Sunday Mail)

"You saw the gulf in quality and experience at times," admits Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes after his injury-hit side were demolished 5-0 by Rangers at Ibrox. (Sun)

Greg Stewart enjoyed his first goal for Rangers in yesterday's rout but says he should have scored four against the Dons. (Sun)

Croatia left-back Borna Barisic insists he's twice the player who signed for Rangers last season now that his fitness problems are behind him. (Sunday Mail)

"I've seen it back and it is a stonewall penalty," Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie is frustrated after yesterday's 1-1 draw at Hibs, saying his team should have had a spot-kick for a second-half challenge on him by Lewis Stevenson. (Sunday Mail)

Former Rangers star Giovanni van ­Bronckhorst is being handed the chance by Manchester City to become the long-term successor to Pep Guardiola. (Sunday Mail)