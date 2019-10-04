Southampton v Chelsea

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is looking for a first home win of the season

TEAM NEWS

Southampton's back-up goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is expected to return to the squad following a muscular problem.

Winger Moussa Djenepo and defender Cedric Soares remain sidelined through injury.

Chelsea defenders Emerson and Antonio Rudiger are still out along with long-term absentee Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

N'Golo Kante, who returned from injury in midweek against Lille, will be monitored as a precaution but is also available to play on Sunday.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: I was so impressed by Tammy Abraham when I commentated on his first Premier League goals at Norwich that I promptly signed him for my Fantasy League team. His form since has convinced Gareth Southgate that he merits a place in the senior England squad.

Fikayo Tomori is in it as well, so too Mason Mount. Three Chelsea academy products flourishing under the tutelage of Frank Lampard.

This "transitional" season is going better than some feared, especially on the road, and the picture is likely to improve at St Mary's.

Only Watford have a worse home record than Southampton; defensively they are vulnerable.

I expect points for Chelsea AND a few for my Fantasy League team too.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Blues should win, but Southampton will have some opportunities too, and it is going to be close.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton have won only two of their last 20 Premier League meetings with Chelsea (D6, L12) and are winless in the last seven.

Chelsea have won on nine of their 12 visits to St. Mary's (D2, L1), including the last four in a row.

Southampton

Southampton have won just two of their last 12 Premier League games (D4, L6).

Both of those victories have come on the road, and they have just one point at home this season.

They are winless in five matches at St Mary's, drawing three and losing two, since a 3-1 victory versus Wolves on 13 April.

Southampton could lose three consecutive Premier League fixtures for the first time since October 2018 under Mark Hughes. The third defeat of that run was 3-0 at home against Chelsea.

Saints have scored in each of their last 17 Premier League home games but have only kept one clean sheet during that period.

Chelsea