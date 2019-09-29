Man Utd v Arsenal: Pick your combined XI

Manchester United v Arsenal Date: Monday, 30 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live & online, live text commentary on BBC Sport website

It used to be a battle between title contenders, but these days Manchester United and Arsenal are more accustomed to competing just to finish in the top four.

The two sides face each other on Monday at 20:00 BST with the Gunners three points ahead of their rivals.

But who would get into your combined XI from both squads?

Marcus Rashford with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up front? Paul Pogba on Mesut Ozil in the midfield?

Use our selector to pick your line-up and share your team on social media.