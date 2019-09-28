Manchester United Women 2-0 Liverpool Women: Liverpool report 'Hillsborough chants' to FA

Manchester United Women and Liverpool Women met for the first time in the Women's Super League, with United winning 2-0

Concerns over chants relating to the Hillsborough disaster during Saturday's Women's Super League match away to Manchester United have been reported to the Football Association by Liverpool.

It is understood some United fans sang "always the victim, never your fault" and other anti-Liverpool songs as the hosts won 2-0.

The chants have previously been heard in games between the clubs' male sides.

The match at Leigh Sports Village was watched by a crowd of over 2,800.

It is understood the concerns were red-flagged in the standard match report submitted to the FA by the Liverpool general manager.

Ninety-six people died on April 15 1989 during a crush at an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium. It is widely considered the biggest disaster in British sporting history.

On 26 April 2016, an inquest jury concluded those who died were unlawfully killed, overruling a decision of accidental death at the original inquest.