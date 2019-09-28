Theo Walcott: Everton forward discharged from hospital after head injury

Theo Walcott
Theo Walcott was replaced by Alex Iwobi in the seventh minute

Everton forward Theo Walcott has been discharged from hospital after suffering a head injury in their 3-1 defeat by Manchester City.

Walcott was taken off on a stretcher after lengthy treatment after blocking Raheem Sterling's cross with his face.

An Everton statement read: "The club's medical team will now follow concussion protocols as his recovery continues."

Manager Marco Silva told BBC Sport: "He was knocked out. He went to hospital and had a scan."

The Portuguese added in his post-match interview: "Now he's in the dressing room taking a shower, and he'll go home to rest."

Current Fifa guidelines suggest a minimum rest period of six days after a concussion - but the final decision rests with team doctors.

