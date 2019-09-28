Theo Walcott: Everton forward discharged from hospital after head injury

Theo Walcott was replaced by Alex Iwobi in the seventh minute

Everton forward Theo Walcott has been discharged from hospital after suffering a head injury in their 3-1 defeat by Manchester City.

Walcott was taken off on a stretcher after lengthy treatment after blocking Raheem Sterling's cross with his face.

An Everton statement read: "The club's medical team will now follow concussion protocols as his recovery continues."

Manager Marco Silva told BBC Sport: "He was knocked out. He went to hospital and had a scan."

The Portuguese added in his post-match interview: "Now he's in the dressing room taking a shower, and he'll go home to rest."

Current Fifa guidelines suggest a minimum rest period of six days after a concussion - but the final decision rests with team doctors.