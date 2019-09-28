Rangers: Jermain Defoe involved in traffic collision
Jermain Defoe has not been "seriously injured" after being in a traffic collision following Rangers' Scottish Premiership match at Ibrox on Saturday.
The club confirmed the former England striker was involved in an incident not far from the stadium.
In a tweet, Rangers said they were "happy and relieved to say that no-one was seriously injured".
Defoe appeared as a substitute and scored the fifth goal as Rangers beat Aberdeen 5-0.