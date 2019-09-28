Jamal Lewis: Norwich boss Farke fears NI full-back could have broken elbow

Lewis has been Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill's first-choice left-back in recent matches

Jamal Lewis could be a doubt for Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifiers next month after suffering an elbow injury in Norwich City's defeat on Saturday.

The left-back fell awkwardly in their loss to Crystal Palace and Norwich boss Daniel Farke fears it could be broken.

"I'm concerned about Jamal Lewis. He fell on his elbow and that could be a major injury," Farke said.

Lewis finished the game but will have a scan to asses the extent of the injury.

More to follow.