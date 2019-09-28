Scottish League One: Raith Rovers stay top with Forfar win

Lewis Vaughan

Raith Rovers remained top of Scottish League One with Kieran MacDonald's late winner beating Forfar 2-1.

The gap between second-place East Fife and Falkirk below remains one point, after the two sides played out a goalless draw.

Clyde are unbeaten in six, after coming from behind to beat Dumbarton 2-1.

A seven-goal thriller heralded Montrose's first game of the season as they beat Peterhead 4-3, while Airdrie salvaged a 2-2 draw with Stranraer.

Russell McLean may have only signed for Forfar on loan from Montrose on Friday night, but he made an immediate impact with a first-half goal against league-leaders Raith Rovers.

The Kirkcaldy side fought back though, with 23-year-old striker Lewis Vaughan levelling the scores just six minutes after the break.

It would take until the 92nd minute for Rovers to secure their top spot for another week though, with MacDonald picking the perfect time to score his first goal of the season.

Falkirk passed up the opportunity to go above East Fife, as they hosted the second-placed side.

Louis Longridge struck the post early on, but despite making the best of the chances and having the lion's share of possession, Falkirk could not find a breakthrough.

Clyde extended their unbeaten run to six games as second-half goals from Chris McStay and former Annan winger Chris Johnston cancelled out PJ Crossan's first-half opener.

The pick of the League One ties was in Montrose though, as the hosts got their first win in the league against Peterhead.

Ross County loanee Joel MacBeath opened the scoring on 13 minutes, only for Peterhead midfielder to equalise seven minutes later.

The Angus side were 3-1 to the good at the break, with Graham Webster and Paul Watson getting on the score sheet.

A flurry of second-half goals saw Peterhead come back, as Michael Dunlop and Stevenson scored within three minutes of each other to make it 3-3.

But the winner came when Graham Webster grabbed his second on the 67th minute, and Peterhead could not mount another comeback.