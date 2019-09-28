First Half ends, Sampdoria 0, Inter Milan 2.
Sampdoria v Inter Milan
Line-ups
Sampdoria
- 1Audero
- 24Bereszynski
- 5Chabot
- 15Colley
- 12Depaoli
- 7LinettyBooked at 33mins
- 6Ekdal
- 14Jankto
- 29Murru
- 10RigoniBooked at 16mins
- 27Quagliarella
Substitutes
- 3Augello
- 4Vieira
- 8Barreto
- 9Bonazzoli
- 11Ramírez
- 17Caprari
- 18Thorsby
- 19Regini
- 25Ferrari
- 26Léris
- 28Raspa
- 30Falcone
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95BastoniBooked at 10mins
- 87Candreva
- 5Gagliardini
- 77Brozovic
- 12Sensi
- 18Asamoah
- 7SánchezBooked at 43mins
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 2Godín
- 8Vecino
- 9Lukaku
- 13Ranocchia
- 16Politano
- 19Lazaro
- 20Valero
- 21Dimarco
- 23Barella
- 27Padelli
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 34Biraghi
- Referee:
- Gianpaolo Calvarese
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Karol Linetty.
Attempt blocked. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kwadwo Asamoah.
Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fabio Depaoli (Sampdoria).
Attempt missed. Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jakub Jankto.
Attempt blocked. Jakub Jankto (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabio Quagliarella.
Booking
Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan).
Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Roberto Gagliardini.
Attempt saved. Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kwadwo Asamoah.
Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alessandro Bastoni.
Offside, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez tries a through ball, but Antonio Candreva is caught offside.
Offside, Inter Milan. Antonio Candreva tries a through ball, but Alexis Sánchez is caught offside.
Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Julian Chabot (Sampdoria).
Booking
Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Karol Linetty (Sampdoria).
Offside, Inter Milan. Roberto Gagliardini tries a through ball, but Alexis Sánchez is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Jakub Jankto (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Fabio Depaoli.
Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).
Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan).
Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Emiliano Rigoni (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).
Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Sampdoria 0, Inter Milan 2. Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stefano Sensi.
Attempt missed. Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kwadwo Asamoah.
Attempt missed. Jakub Jankto (Sampdoria) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Fabio Depaoli.
Goal!
Goal! Sampdoria 0, Inter Milan 1. Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) with an attempt from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stefano Sensi.
Attempt blocked. Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lautaro Martínez.
Attempt blocked. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Inter Milan. Marcelo Brozovic tries a through ball, but Antonio Candreva is caught offside.
Booking
Emiliano Rigoni (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.