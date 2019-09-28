Italian Serie A
Sampdoria0Inter Milan2

Sampdoria v Inter Milan

Line-ups

Sampdoria

  • 1Audero
  • 24Bereszynski
  • 5Chabot
  • 15Colley
  • 12Depaoli
  • 7LinettyBooked at 33mins
  • 6Ekdal
  • 14Jankto
  • 29Murru
  • 10RigoniBooked at 16mins
  • 27Quagliarella

Substitutes

  • 3Augello
  • 4Vieira
  • 8Barreto
  • 9Bonazzoli
  • 11Ramírez
  • 17Caprari
  • 18Thorsby
  • 19Regini
  • 25Ferrari
  • 26Léris
  • 28Raspa
  • 30Falcone

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95BastoniBooked at 10mins
  • 87Candreva
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 77Brozovic
  • 12Sensi
  • 18Asamoah
  • 7SánchezBooked at 43mins
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 2Godín
  • 8Vecino
  • 9Lukaku
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 16Politano
  • 19Lazaro
  • 20Valero
  • 21Dimarco
  • 23Barella
  • 27Padelli
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 34Biraghi
Referee:
Gianpaolo Calvarese

Match Stats

Home TeamSampdoriaAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home8
Away11
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away7

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Sampdoria 0, Inter Milan 2.

Attempt missed. Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Karol Linetty.

Attempt blocked. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kwadwo Asamoah.

Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Fabio Depaoli (Sampdoria).

Attempt missed. Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt blocked. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jakub Jankto.

Attempt blocked. Jakub Jankto (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabio Quagliarella.

Booking

Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan).

Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Roberto Gagliardini.

Attempt saved. Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kwadwo Asamoah.

Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alessandro Bastoni.

Offside, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez tries a through ball, but Antonio Candreva is caught offside.

Offside, Inter Milan. Antonio Candreva tries a through ball, but Alexis Sánchez is caught offside.

Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Julian Chabot (Sampdoria).

Booking

Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Karol Linetty (Sampdoria).

Offside, Inter Milan. Roberto Gagliardini tries a through ball, but Alexis Sánchez is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Jakub Jankto (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Fabio Depaoli.

Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).

Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan).

Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Emiliano Rigoni (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).

Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Sampdoria 0, Inter Milan 2. Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stefano Sensi.

Attempt missed. Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kwadwo Asamoah.

Attempt missed. Jakub Jankto (Sampdoria) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Fabio Depaoli.

Goal!

Goal! Sampdoria 0, Inter Milan 1. Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) with an attempt from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stefano Sensi.

Attempt blocked. Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lautaro Martínez.

Attempt blocked. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Offside, Inter Milan. Marcelo Brozovic tries a through ball, but Antonio Candreva is caught offside.

Booking

Emiliano Rigoni (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 28th September 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan66001211118
2Juventus6510115616
3Atalanta5311118310
4Napoli530213949
5Cagliari53028539
6Torino53028719
7Roma522110918
8Bologna52217618
9Lazio52127437
10Sassuolo520310826
11Brescia520367-16
12Parma520357-26
13AC Milan520335-26
14Lecce5203611-56
15Fiorentina512289-15
16Hellas Verona512234-15
17Genoa512279-25
18Udinese511325-34
19SPAL6105513-83
20Sampdoria6105313-103
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you