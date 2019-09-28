Kit clash leads to Cymru Welsh Premier postponement

A Cymru Premier League match between Cardiff Met University and Cefn Druids has been postponed because of a clash of kits between the two teams.

The announcement was made by the league organisers on social media.

The match has been rescheduled for Saturday, 23 November.

The issue appears to have been that Druids travelled with their red away kit, failing to take into account that the hosts' home strip is also a dark red colour.

Cardiff Met players remained at the ground after the announcement to have a kick around with young supporters who had attended the match.