Match ends, Bordeaux 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Bordeaux 0-1 Paris St-Germain: Neymar fires Ligue 1 leaders to victory
Neymar scored the only goal as Paris St-Germain recovered from Wednesday's defeat by Reims by beating Bordeaux.
The Brazil forward slotted home Kylian Mbappe's low cross with 20 minutes left after Bordeaux defender Pablo had lost possession.
Marco Verratti thought he had given the visitors the lead in the first half but the goal was disallowed for offside.
Ligue 1 leaders PSG remain two points clear of second-placed Nantes, who won 1-0 at Lyon on Saturday.
Line-ups
Bordeaux
- 1Costil
- 4Sitoe
- 6Koscielny
- 3Nascimento de CastroSubstituted forBenitoat 77'minutes
- 25Kwateng
- 5Passos Santos
- 8Tchouameni
- 10Kalu
- 18Hwang
- 19AdliSubstituted forde Previlleat 56'minutes
- 7BriandSubstituted forAït Bennasserat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Maja
- 11Kamano
- 12de Preville
- 14Jovanovic
- 16Poussin
- 17Aït Bennasser
- 23Benito
PSG
- 1Navas
- 12Meunier
- 2Thiago Silva
- 22Diallo
- 20Kurzawa
- 27Gueye
- 5MarquinhosBooked at 30mins
- 6VerrattiBooked at 90mins
- 19SarabiaSubstituted forMbappéat 60'minutes
- 10Neymar
- 11Di MaríaBooked at 72minsSubstituted forBernatat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 7Mbappé
- 8Paredes
- 14Bernat
- 16Rico
- 18Icardi
- 21Herrera
- Referee:
- Jerome Brisard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home0
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bordeaux 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Booking
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Aurelien Tchouameni (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Youssef Aït Bennasser (Bordeaux).
Attempt missed. Hwang Ui-Jo (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Juan Bernat replaces Ángel Di María.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Marquinhos tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Loris Benito.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Loris Benito.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Benoit Costil.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).
Aurelien Tchouameni (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).
Otávio (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Bordeaux. Loris Benito replaces Pablo.
Attempt saved. Hwang Ui-Jo (Bordeaux) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicolas de Preville.
Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).
Mexer (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain).
Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Laurent Koscielny.
Attempt blocked. Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Goal!
Goal! Bordeaux 0, Paris Saint Germain 1. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).
Hwang Ui-Jo (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Meunier with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Bordeaux. Youssef Aït Bennasser replaces Jimmy Briand.
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux).
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Verratti with a cross.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Benoit Costil.