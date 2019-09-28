German Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Werder Bremen: Hosts miss chance to move second in Bundesliga

Marco Friedl goal for Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund
Marco Friedl's first senior goal earned Werder Bremen a point at Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund missed the chance to climb to second in the Bundesliga after being held by Werder Bremen.

The visitors took a shock lead when Milot Rashica thumped past Roman Burki, but Mario Gotze's header restored parity.

Marco Reus nodded home Thorgan Hazard's cross to put the hosts ahead, only for Marco Friedl to earn Werder a point in the second half.

The result sees Lucien Favre's side drop to seventh in the table.

England teenager Jadon Sancho, who had registered three goals and five assists in Dortmund's opening five league games, endured a frustrating evening but went close in the first half when his low shot was tipped wide by Jiri Pavlenka.

Elsewhere on Saturday, champions Bayern Munich moved top of the table after beating newly promoted Paderborn 3-2 at the Benteler Arena.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 26Piszczek
  • 33WeiglBooked at 68mins
  • 16Akanji
  • 5Hakimi
  • 8DahoudSubstituted forBrandtat 67'minutes
  • 28Witsel
  • 7SanchoSubstituted forGuerreiroat 80'minutes
  • 11Reus
  • 23T Hazard
  • 10GötzeSubstituted forAlcácerat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Zagadou
  • 6Delaney
  • 9Alcácer
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 18Balerdi
  • 19Brandt
  • 22Morey
  • 34Bruun Larsen
  • 35Hitz

Werder Bremen

  • 1Pavlenka
  • 4Lang
  • 23Gebre Selassie
  • 36Groß
  • 32Friedl
  • 35Eggestein
  • 17Sahin
  • 10BittencourtSubstituted forEggesteinat 82'minutes
  • 7RashicaSubstituted forGollerat 73'minutes
  • 30Klaassen
  • 19SargentSubstituted forPizarroat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Veljkovic
  • 14Pizarro
  • 24Eggestein
  • 26Straudi
  • 27Kapino
  • 39Goller
  • 44Bargfrede
Referee:
Deniz Aytekin
Attendance:
81,365

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamWerder Bremen
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home19
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, SV Werder Bremen 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, SV Werder Bremen 2.

Attempt missed. Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Julian Brandt.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Michael Lang.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Jirí Pavlenka.

Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Lukasz Piszczek.

Attempt blocked. Benjamin Goller (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nuri Sahin.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Theodor Gebre Selassie.

Substitution

Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Claudio Pizarro replaces Joshua Sargent.

Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).

Marco Friedl (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Johannes Eggestein replaces Leonardo Bittencourt.

Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Joshua Sargent (SV Werder Bremen).

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Raphael Guerreiro replaces Jadon Sancho.

Attempt missed. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Julian Brandt.

Attempt blocked. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco Reus.

Attempt saved. Joshua Sargent (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maximilian Eggestein.

Offside, SV Werder Bremen. Maximilian Eggestein tries a through ball, but Joshua Sargent is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Benjamin Goller replaces Milot Rashica.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Paco Alcácer replaces Mario Götze.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Christian Groß.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Marco Friedl.

Attempt blocked. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

Booking

Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).

Milot Rashica (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Julian Brandt replaces Mahmoud Dahoud.

Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Leonardo Bittencourt (SV Werder Bremen).

Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nuri Sahin (SV Werder Bremen).

Offside, SV Werder Bremen. Christian Groß tries a through ball, but Milot Rashica is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lukasz Piszczek with a cross.

Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).

Theodor Gebre Selassie (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marco Friedl (SV Werder Bremen).

