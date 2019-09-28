Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Werder Bremen: Hosts miss chance to move second in Bundesliga

Marco Friedl's first senior goal earned Werder Bremen a point at Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund missed the chance to climb to second in the Bundesliga after being held by Werder Bremen.

The visitors took a shock lead when Milot Rashica thumped past Roman Burki, but Mario Gotze's header restored parity.

Marco Reus nodded home Thorgan Hazard's cross to put the hosts ahead, only for Marco Friedl to earn Werder a point in the second half.

The result sees Lucien Favre's side drop to seventh in the table.

England teenager Jadon Sancho, who had registered three goals and five assists in Dortmund's opening five league games, endured a frustrating evening but went close in the first half when his low shot was tipped wide by Jiri Pavlenka.

Elsewhere on Saturday, champions Bayern Munich moved top of the table after beating newly promoted Paderborn 3-2 at the Benteler Arena.