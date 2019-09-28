Match ends, SC Paderborn 07 2, FC Bayern München 3.
Paderborn 2-3 Bayern Munich: Champions go top after edging to victory
Champions Bayern Munich went top of the Bundesliga as they won away at newly promoted Paderborn.
Robert Kovac's side leapfrogged RB Leipzig, 3-1 losers at home to Schalke.
Serge Gnabry and Phillipe Coutinho put Bayern 2-0 up before Kai Proger responded for the hosts.
When Robert Lewandowski, who had missed a sitter, dinked in it meant he had scored in his first six games of the season, and Jamilu Collins' thunderous strike proved only to be a consolation.
Line-ups
Paderborn
- 21Huth
- 25Dräger
- 15Kilian
- 2Hünemeier
- 29Collins
- 10Oliveira SouzaSubstituted forRitterat 73'minutes
- 8GjasulaSubstituted forSheltonat 85'minutes
- 39VasiliadisBooked at 90mins
- 22Antwi-Adjei
- 31ZolinskiSubstituted forPrögerat 62'minutes
- 11Michel
Substitutes
- 5Strohdiek
- 7Ritter
- 9Pröger
- 14Shelton
- 17Zingerle
- 19Sabiri
- 20Jans
- 30Mamba
- 38Holtmann
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 4SüleBooked at 43mins
- 17Boateng
- 21HernándezSubstituted forDaviesat 45'minutes
- 32Kimmich
- 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 45'minutes
- 22Gnabry
- 10Coutinho
- 29Coman
- 9LewandowskiSubstituted forMüllerat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 11Cuisance
- 19Davies
- 24Tolisso
- 25Müller
- 26Ulreich
- 27Alaba
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
- Attendance:
- 15,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home11
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, SC Paderborn 07 2, FC Bayern München 3.
Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Sebastian Vasiliadis (SC Paderborn 07) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sebastian Vasiliadis (SC Paderborn 07).
Corner, SC Paderborn 07. Conceded by Niklas Süle.
Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Attempt blocked. Kai Pröger (SC Paderborn 07) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sven Michel.
Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).
Sven Michel (SC Paderborn 07) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, SC Paderborn 07. Khiry Shelton replaces Klaus Gjasula.
Goal!
Goal! SC Paderborn 07 2, FC Bayern München 3. Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Corner, SC Paderborn 07. Conceded by Thomas Müller.
Corner, SC Paderborn 07. Conceded by Alphonso Davies.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller replaces Robert Lewandowski.
Goal!
Goal! SC Paderborn 07 1, FC Bayern München 3. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Niklas Süle with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Christopher Antwi-Adjei (SC Paderborn 07) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamilu Collins.
Attempt saved. Klaus Gjasula (SC Paderborn 07) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christopher Antwi-Adjei with a cross.
Corner, SC Paderborn 07. Conceded by Javi Martínez.
Attempt missed. Marlon Ritter (SC Paderborn 07) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sven Michel.
Substitution
Substitution, SC Paderborn 07. Marlon Ritter replaces Cauly Oliveira Souza.
Attempt missed. Kai Pröger (SC Paderborn 07) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Uwe Hünemeier.
Goal!
Goal! SC Paderborn 07 1, FC Bayern München 2. Kai Pröger (SC Paderborn 07) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohamed Dräger.
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alphonso Davies with a cross.
Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jamilu Collins.
Substitution
Substitution, SC Paderborn 07. Kai Pröger replaces Ben Zolinski.
Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mohamed Dräger (SC Paderborn 07).
Goal!
Goal! SC Paderborn 07 0, FC Bayern München 2. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Klaus Gjasula (SC Paderborn 07).
Attempt missed. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Klaus Gjasula.
Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Corner, SC Paderborn 07. Conceded by Alphonso Davies.
Corner, SC Paderborn 07. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Alphonso Davies replaces Lucas Hernández.
Second Half
Second Half begins SC Paderborn 07 0, FC Bayern München 1.