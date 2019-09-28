Juventus 2-0 SPAL: Cristiano Ronaldo scores header on return from injury

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his third league goal of the season

Cristiano Ronaldo returned from injury with a goal as Serie A champions Juventus maintained their unbeaten start to the season by beating SPAL.

Ronaldo had missed the win over Brescia with an adductor problem, but powered home a header in the second half.

Juve took the lead through Miralem Pjanic's stunning curling strike on the stroke of half-time.

SPAL keeper Etrit Berisha made stunning saves to keep out close-range headers from Aaron Ramsey and Sami Khedira.

Inter Milan, who have won all five games so far under Antonio Conte, can return to the top of the table if they avoid defeat at Sampdoria (kick-off 17:00 BST).