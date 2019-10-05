Scottish League Two
Cowdenbeath15:00Edinburgh City
Venue: Central Park

Cowdenbeath v Edinburgh City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers87102691722
2Edinburgh City86111812619
3Cowdenbeath8602158718
4Queen's Park8233710-39
5Stenhousemuir8233812-49
6Annan Athletic8233714-79
7Albion82241316-38
8Elgin8134810-26
9Brechin8206714-76
10Stirling812548-45
