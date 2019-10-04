Norwich City v Aston Villa

Michael McGovern, 35, made his Premier League debut last weekend as a substitute

TEAM NEWS

Norwich could hand a first Premier League start to third-choice goalkeeper Michael McGovern, as Ralf Fahrmann is doubtful and Tim Krul is ruled out.

Timm Klose, Onel Hernandez, Tom Trybull and Christoph Zimmerman remain sidelined, while Jamal Lewis, Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic are doubts.

Matt Targett is fit for Aston Villa despite coming off against Burnley.

Tyrone Mings, who hurt his shin last weekend, is also available, while Henri Lansbury is back in contention.

Record signing Wesley suffered a head injury against the Clarets but has been cleared to play, but this game comes too soon for Jonathan Kodjia and James Chester.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@robyniocowen: It's not been the easiest of starts to life back in the Premier League for Norwich or Aston Villa.

Norwich have lost back-to-back away games since that stunning win over Manchester City at Carrow Road. That victory was made all the more impressive by the quite remarkable injury crisis at the club. As many as 10 senior players could be unavailable for the weekend, with third-choice goalkeeper Michael McGovern set to make his full Premier League debut.

Aston Villa will aim to take advantage and put right their dreadful away record in the Premier League of 10 consecutive defeats.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith on record signing Wesley: "His performance wasn't great against Burnley and he was the first to admit it afterwards as well. He said the same when I went through the clips.

"He's trained very well this week and will be the first to go out there and prove people wrong. It's a tough job as a lone striker.

"He will learn from it. [He is] a young striker, still only 22, but he will get better."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both teams were promoted last season and have had some big lessons about how hard the Premier League is.

There are reasons why they are both in the bottom four and they need to improve if they are going to climb the table.

As far as Saturday goes, I am going to go for a 1-1 draw because I cannot see either side keeping a clean sheet.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Norwich have claimed just two victories in their last 14 top-flight games against Aston Villa (D5, L7).

But the Canaries have won the last three league matches - all in the Championship between April 2018 and May 2019.

None of the last 25 Premier League games between two newly-promoted sides have been won by the away side.

Norwich City

They have not lost a Premier League home game against a newly-promoted side since a 1-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest on 12 April 1995, winning eight and drawing four of 12 such matches since then.

Norwich have only lost one of their 13 home league fixtures in 2019 (W9, D3), with their solitary defeat coming against Chelsea in August.

The Canaries have scored at least twice in 17 of their last 18 league matches at Carrow Road.

This will be Daniel Farke's 100th league match as Norwich boss (W44, D28, L27).

Teemu Pukki can become the fifth player to score in each of his first four home appearances in the Premier League, following in the footsteps of Micky Quinn, Hamilton Ricard, Rafael van der Vaart and Diego Costa.

The last Norwich player to manage that feat in the top flight was Justin Fashanau in 1980.

Aston Villa